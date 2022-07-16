The 2022 Honda Indy Toronto 2022 will be the tenth race of this 2022 IndyCar Series season, and here you can find everything you want to know about it, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the Unites States.

The IndyCar Series arrives in Canada for the tenth race of this 2022 season, the Honda Indy Toronto 2022. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV and Peacock.

The championship, reaching almost halfway through the season, is more interesting than ever, especially since drivers who were between 7th and 12th positions are managing to get good points and join the fight with the leaders. Colton Herta, 10th in the standings, will be the poleman. Leader Ericsson will start in 9th place and it will be a good opportunity to close in on him (see the rest of the standings here).

Of the top 5, the one who achieved the best position was Joseph Newgarden who will start in 3rd place, and if he wins he could be very close to Ericcson, depending of course on what position the Swedish driver finishes in. It will be a very interesting race to watch on a Sunday with a lot of motorsport activity as we will also have the Ambetter 301 of Nascar and the New York E-Prix II of Formula E.

Honda Indy Toronto 2022: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Exhibition Place, Toronto, Canada

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Honda Indy Toronto 2022: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Honda Indy Toronto 2022: Storylines

Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden have an unbeatable chance to close in on leader Ericcson as they start first and third respectively. Without a doubt, the fight between them will be exciting, and even more so because in second place will be Scott Dixon, who is in sixth place and will start second on the grid in Toronto.

The winner of the last race, Scott McLaughlin, will start in position 6 and will try to gain positions in order to continue closing in on the leader Marcus Ericcson who will start in 9th place. The second of the standings, Will Power, will start in 16th place and, like the Swedish leader of the championship, they will have to surpass cars trying to finish as high as possible, something they did very well last race.

How to Watch Honda Indy Toronto 2022 in the U.S.

The tenth race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Exhibition Place, Toronto, Canada; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV and Peacock. Other options: NBC, Sirius XM.

Honda Indy Toronto 2022: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this race yet, but they will most likely reveal it in the next few hours. However, it is likely that the favorites for the race will be Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden, who start in the first and third position respectively.

