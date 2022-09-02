The Cougars kick off their 2022 NCAA College Football season as a Top 25 team in the country facing a very familiar rival. In this article you will find date, time, and TV channel to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Houston vs UTSA: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

Houston will start the 2022 NCAA College Football season with a local rival matchup against UTSA. Here you will find all the details about date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream. In the US, you can watch the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

For the first time since 2016, the Cougars appear ranked as a Top 25 team before the start of the season according to the AP poll. Thanks to an extraordinary job by coach, Dana Holgorsen, Houston achieved an outstanding record of 12-2 in 2021 and went to the American Athletic Conference Championship game. Although they lost against the amazing Cincinnati Bearcats, the football program in Houston seems to have a very bright future.

On the other side, the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) is clearly the underdog in one of their toughest games of the season. Last year, the Roadrunners finished with a 12-2 record and won the Conference USA Championship Game in a thriller with Western Kentucky which ended 49-41.

Houston vs UTSA: Date

UTSA will face Houston on Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at the historic Alamodome in San Antonio.

Houston vs UTSA: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Houston vs UTSA in the US

The battle of Texas between Houston and UTSA will be available to watch or stream live on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. The other option if you don’t want to miss the game in the US is CBS Sports Network.