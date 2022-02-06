The Winter Olympics are the most demanding competition worldwide that summons the best athletes in winter disciplines. Here you can know how often are they held and where are the next ones.

The Winter Olympics, like their summer counterparts, are the largest sporting event in the world that summons the best athletes of the winter disciplines. Here you can find out how often are they held and where are the next ones. All the sports of these Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as the closing ceremony, will be broadcast by FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

In this edition, more than 2900 athletes from more than 110 different countries will participate. In total, there will be 15 disciplines that make up the 7 sports of the Olympic calendar. These are: Biathlon; Bobsledding: Bobsleigh and Skeleton; Curling; Ice hockey; Luge; Skating: Figure skating, Short track speed skating and Speed skating; Skiing: Alpine skiing, Cross-country skiing, Freestyle skiing, Nordic combined, Ski jumping and Snowboarding.

Team USA will be made up of 200 athletes, among whom there are 6 participants who were gold medalists in individual events in the previous edition of the Winter Olympics. They are: halfpipe skier David Wise, Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin and snowboarders Jamie Anderson, Chloe Kim, Red Gerard and White.

How often are the Winter Olympics?

Like its counterparts, the Summer Olympics (known simply as the Olympic Games), the Winter Olympics are held every four years. This may have caused some confusion because Tokyo 2021 was supposed to take place a year earlier (that means 4 years after Rio 2016), but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed. This made many think that the same could happen with the Winter Olympics, but it was not: Beijing 2022 is being held 4 years after Sochi 2018.

Where are the next Winter Olympics?

As explained before, the Winter Olympic Games are held every four years, so the next edition will be (if there are no inconveniences) in 2026. The venue for these Games was already defined and will be held in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. The 2030 edition does not yet have a defined venue.

