How to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 16, 2024

Carlos Alcaraz will seek to return to the Indian Wells final when he faces the tough Jannick Sinner in the semifinals of this 2024 edition of the Master 1000. For fans keen on not missing a single moment of this pivotal match, we will provide essential information including the specific date, start time, and options for watching or streaming the event live in the United States.

[Watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This eagerly anticipated clash will determine one of the finalists of the prestigious Indian Wells Masters 1000. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, the last champion and, following Novak Djokovic’s exit, the main favorite, is set to compete.

The Spanish talent has navigated his way to the semifinals with relative ease, securing all of his matches convincingly, including a notable victory in the quarterfinals against Zverev, an opponent expected to pose a significant challenge. However, Alcaraz now faces a tougher test in Jannik Sinner. The Italian has also been in formidable form and is poised to challenge the top contender for the title.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz match be played?

The semifinal match of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will take place this Saturday, March 16 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Where to watch Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz

You can watch this match corresponding to the semifinal of the 2024 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz through Fubo (free trial). Other options: Tennis Channel.