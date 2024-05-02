The Philadelphia Eagles recently made A.J. Brown the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, but Brandin Cooks of the Dallas Cowboys thinks he shouldn't hold that spot.

After several months of negotiations, the Philadelphia Eagles finally decided to give A.J. Brown a lucrative contract extension. Now, he has become the best-paid wide receiver in the league, making $32 million per season.

With this extension, several players expect to renegotiate their contracts. However, it won’t be an easy task, as they’ll need strong performance metrics to justify requesting deals similar to Brown’s.

Brandin Cooks thinks A.J. Brown shouldn’t be the highest-paid WR

Each year, numerous players seek to renegotiate their contracts for upgrades. While everyone aims to become the highest-paid at their position, only the top-tier players can achieve those remarkable numbers.

This offseason, it was A.J. Brown’s turn to secure a better deal. The wide receiver will be tied to the Eagles until 2029, earning $32 million per year, with an impressive $84 million guaranteed.

Nevertheless, it seems that not everybody believes Brown should be the highest-paid receiver in the league. Brandin Cooks, a player for the Cowboys, has mentioned who he believes should top the list: CeeDee Lamb.

Following Brown’s extensions, Cooks has addressed his teammate’s situation. The veteran player has defended Lamb’s holdout amid contract extension talks, hinting at the possibility of CeeDee becoming the next highest-paid wide receiver in the league.

CeeDee Lamb – Dallas Cowboys – NFL 2023

“My biggest advice for him is just keep grinding, which I know he’s doing,” Cowboys’ wide receiver Brandin Cooks said Wednesday at the 11th annual Reliant Home Run Derby for the Salvation Army. “Stay ready, which I know he’s doing. So when he comes back out, there won’t be any step lost.”

What has Dak Prescott said about CeeDee Lamb’s holdout?

CeeDee Lamb’s holdout has a direct impact on Dak Prescott. The quarterback wants his top-wideout available as soon as possible, but he respects his decision of not attending the voluntary workouts until he gets an extension.

“I know he’s not in town right now, but we will get it in,” Prescott said about Lamb. “Trust me. If we are roommates all July, if that’s the case, it’ll be fine. So no worries in that guy. I know what he’s doing. I know how he’s preparing. I know where he is. … So all confidence in the way that he’s preparing and what he’s doing and how he’s going to [be ready].”