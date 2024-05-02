The Los Angeles Lakers‘ early elimination from the 2024 NBA Playoffs has raised many question marks around LeBron James‘ future. Not only do people wonder if he’ll stay in LA, but some even talk about the possibility of retirement.

In an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, James’ agent Rich Paul said he expects LeBron to play for at least two more seasons, though the King could end up extending his career for up to five more years.

“I think body wise, 5 (years),” Paul said, via ClutchPoints. “Mind-wise, understanding how to play the game mind-wise forever. Mind-wise as it pertains to frustration and or just like, man I had enough, just missing time with his family, they’ve been unbelievable. So his support system at some point it’s got to be about them, and I think from that perspective maybe 2-3 (years) from that perspective.”

James has once again proven he still has a lot left in the tank, even at 39. But of course, the 4x NBA champ is not getting any younger and even James himself teased with retirement.

LeBron James reacts during the Lakers loss to the Thunder.

“I got a family,” James said after the Lakers’ loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5. “… I’ve missed a lot of family time and they’ve allowed me to do that and never put no pressure on me. What more [is left]? I’ve done everything I can do. There’s nothing I haven’t accomplished in this league that I’ve wanted to accomplish. So like at some point you got to [hang it up].”

LeBron James will take his time to make a decision

Since his post-game comments gave a lot to talk about on the Internet, James took to social media to make it clear he’s not sure about what to do next season. Here’s what he wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

LeBron can opt into a $51.4 million player option to stay with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season. If he declines it before June 29, he’ll hit the open market for the fourth time in his career.