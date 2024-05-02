Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is currently one of the best boxers in the world. After a crushing loss against Dmitry Bivol, the Mexican fighter came back with consecutive victories over Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder and Jermell Charlo.

Now, Canelo is ready to face Jaime Munguia on May 4th in Las Vegas. Alvarez will get $35 million guaranteed for the bout and, during a press conference before the long awaited combat, Oscar de la Hoya decided to attack him.

The former champion was giving a hard speech as Munguia’s promoter and Canelo took all the shots personally. In fact, Saul answered with many insults toward the boxing legend.

“Golden Boy built Canelo Alvarez. Period. The company you fought under for decades has always had one name and it’s mine. So, put some respect on it. As for Jaime, he has always dared to be great.”

Canelo almost got into a fight with Oscar de la Hoya (Getty Images)

Oscar de la Hoya and Canelo Alvarez almost get in a fight

In that moment, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez lost his patience and started to insult Oscar de la Hoya. “You don’t feel what you’re saying. You have to read it. Someone has to write it for you.”

De la Hoya continued speaking trying to ignore Canelo, but the Mexican fighter kept going at him. “They write it for you so you can speak. You don’t write anything. You don’t do anything.”

Then, Saul Alvarez left his chair and went full attack mode on Oscar de la Hoya. They started to exchange words face to face and security staff had to separate them in order to avoid punches. The video immediately went viral.