The Los Angeles Chargers want to improve Justin Herbert's offense by adding a top-tier wide receiver to help the quarterback to achieve success.

This offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers made a lot of changes in their offense. For that reason, they are ready to improve Justin Herbert’s offense by adding a top-tier wide receiver who is patiently waiting in the free agency market.

The Chargers will feature several new faces for the 2024 NFL season. Jim Harbaugh has joined the AFC West team as its new head coach, and the roster has undergone huge changes this offseason.

Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have departed Los Angeles to join the New York Jets and the Chicago Bears, respectively. As a result, the front office is actively seeking to add a new receiver and is already exploring various options.

Report: Chargers are exploring to add a new receiver to help Justin Herbert

With the departure of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Justin Herbert finds himself in need of a new top-wide receiver for his offense. The quarterback was left without a WR1, but the team may have just found a solution.

According to ESPN, the Chargers have shown interest in acquiring Tyler Boyd. The wide receiver has become a free agent this year after the Cincinnati Bengals opted not to offer him a new contract.

Alongside Odell Beckham Jr., Boyd is widely regarded as one of the best wide receivers available in the free agency. Also, he would be a cheap option for the Chargers to bring an experienced player to help Justin Herbert.

Unfortunately, the Chargers are facing competition in their pursuit of Boyd. According to reports, the Tennessee Titans are also closely monitoring the 29-year-old wideout, with plans to meet with him this week.

Who are the wide receivers of the Los Angeles Chargers?

Once boasting a remarkable corps of wide receivers, the Los Angeles Chargers are now facing challenges at this position. It’s imperative for them to address this matter promptly, but in the meantime, they must make the most of their current resources.

As of today, Quentin Johnson and Joshua Palmer are the primary receivers for the Los Angeles Chargers. In the 2024 NFL Draft, the team selected Ladd McConkey in the 2nd round, and Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson in the 7th round.