How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz January 22, 2024 for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Novak Djokovic will play against Taylor Fritz in what will be the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The most interesting part of the first Grand Slam of the year is approaching. The Australian Open 2024 is entering the decisive phase, namely the quarterfinals. And if that were not enough, a great match awaits fans in this round, with the world number 1, Novak Djokovic, as the protagonist.

The Serbian comes from defeating Mannarino in the fourth round with a dominating performance: 6-0, 6-0, and 6-3. Of course, he wants to continue defending his title, and to do so, he will have to beat Taylor Fritz in a duel that promises to be intense. The American has just finished a challenging match against the Greek Tsitsipas and will now seek to surprise the main candidate for the title.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz be played?

The match for the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz will take place this today, January 22 at 10:30 pm.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 pm

CT: 9:30 pm

MT: 8:30 pm

PT: 7:30 pm

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

This match for the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals between Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz can be watched in the United States for free on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN, Tennis Channel.