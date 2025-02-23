Trending topics:
F1

FIA takes big shot at Formula 1 fans after booing Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Red Bull Racing

The FIA has made its stance clear after Formula 1 fans loudly booed Max Verstappen, Christian Horner, and Red Bull Racing at the F1 launch in London.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing
© Joe Portlock/Getty ImagesMax Verstappen of Red Bull Racing

The FIA is not happy with the fans who booed Max Verstappen and Christian Horner during the F1 75 Live event. In a moment that immediately became a trend on social media, the two Red Bull men did not receive the expected welcome in London.

“Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans. But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect. As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.”

Even Max’s father, Jos Verstappen, has already warned that if the same Formula 1 event is held next year in England, it is most likely that the Red Bull Racing driver will not attend after the controversial boos.

What happened with Max Verstappen in F1 75?

Additionally, the FIA warned that throughout the 2025 season, it will be monitoring any type of attacks against its drivers. According to a statement from a spokesperson for the organization, these situations will not be tolerated.

“Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that. As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign. We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat. We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline.”

Max Verstappen breaks one of the greatest records in Formula 1 history

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

