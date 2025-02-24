The Kansas City Chiefs left a lot to be desired in Super Bowl LIX, where they suffered an embarrassing 40-22 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. Former NFL star Jason Kelce, however, believes that it wasn’t Andy Reid‘s fault.

During a recent appearance on “The Steam Room” with Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley, the former Eagles center credited the Philadelphia defense for making things hard for the Chiefs in New Orleans, claiming that Reid couldn’t do much about it. While Kelce admitted that a few things could’ve been done better, at the end of the day, he feels that Reid isn’t to blame for the result.

“I think there are always things you look back on that could have been done better. I don’t know if Andy could have done much, to be honest with you,” Kelce explained, before sharing a strong advice for the Chiefs ahead of the 2025 NFL season: to upgrade the offensive line. “I think that was a team that very evidently needs to improve that position this offseason.”

Jason Kelce believes Andy Reid couldn’t do much against strong Eagles defense

The Eagles’ defense was a nightmare for the Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX. Patrick Mahomes was sacked six times and turned the ball over three times, including a pick-six to the hands of Eagles rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It wasn’t a great night for Jason’s brother Travis either, with the tight end recording just four catches for 39 yards. In Kelce’s eyes, the Chiefs‘ offensive struggles had more to do with the Eagles’ dominant defensive performance rather than coaching or play-calling mistakes.

“If they’re getting home with four, it’s going to be hard,” Kelce said. “They were so dominant up front—Philadelphia in that game. You can go to boots and play action to try and throw them off their pass rush, but when you’re not successful on first or second down and getting into conducive situations on third down, it will be really hard.”

The Chiefs’ O-line situation requires action

As Kelce mentioned, the offensive line will probably be the biggest area where the Chiefs will try to improve in the summer. In 2024, it brought Reid and Mahomes constant problems, especially at left tackle.

Kingsley Suamataia entered the season as starter after being selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but it took only two weeks for Reid to make a change. Wanya Morris eventually lost the job as well, but the addition of D.J. Humphries didn’t go to plan either.

The veteran tackle got injured and forced Reid to try something different, moving left guard Joe Thuney to left tackle, a decision that he repeated in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles’ commanding win proved that the Chiefs can’t wait any longer to address their O-line issues.