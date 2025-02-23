Lewis Hamilton has fulfilled one of the biggest dreams of his Formula 1 career by becoming the new driver for Ferrari. However, the big question is who will be the team leader considering the presence of Charles Leclerc.

Therefore, amid rumors of a potentially complicated relationship, the seven-time world champion has come forward to clarify that there are no issues with Leclerc and that they are ready for the 2025 season.

“Charles and I get on really well. We generally have for quite some time, but obviously when I knew that I was coming here, and also being the older driver, I really tried to go out of my way to try and make sure that we spoke more often and got to know each other a little bit more.”

Did Lewis Hamilton join Ferrari?

In a historic move, Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes to join Ferrari. Now, the goal is very clear. A legend working alongside a star like Charles Leclerc should be the ideal formula for winning the Constructors’ Championship.

“There are actually quite a few things we have in common. Like we flew here last night and we were up the whole time just playing chess. So, we’ve got a great rapport. He’s working incredibly hard and it’s great to see his work ethic and learn from him. His knowledge of what he has been and experienced here for the past six years. We’re really working together to elevate the team. It will without doubt be one of the strongest teammate pairings. That’s, I think, a positive.”

