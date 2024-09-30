Trending topics:
Caitlin Clark shows support for Kelsey Mitchell as she enters free agency

As Kelsey Mitchell enters free agency, she has the support of her Indiana Fever teammates, including Caitlin Clark. Here's what the rookie wrote to her on Instagram.

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark
© Justin Casterline/Getty ImagesKelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark

By Natalia Lobo

As Indiana Fever wrapped up their WNBA season after losing their Playoffs series to Connecticut Sun, the franchise are already thinking about the year ahead. Especially after it was confirmed that the expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries will take place on Dec. 6th, leaving teams with a decision to make regarding which players they are going to protect.

Thanks to players such as Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, the Fever had one of their best seasons ever, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2016. Mitchell, whose three-year contract with the Fever has expired, celebrated her season with an Instagram post, receiving support from Clark.

“I got low,” Mitchell captioned the post. “Shedded tears nobody saw. Got my back dirty just to make it. Threw all my cards on the table. Trusted GOD to save myself. Guaranteed my best. Willing and able, forever dying on my own sword.”

“Proud of ya,” Clark wrote in comment with a heart emoji. Both Mitchell and Clark were members of the 2024 WNBA All-Star team, and they have showcased a good chemistry on court this season. However, Mitchell could leave the team as she is now a free-agent.

kelsey mitchell and clark

Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

However, Mitchell should be a top priority for Indiana, as she was one of the veteran leaders of the team. In 2024, the 28-year-old averaged 19.2 points, tied with Clark for the most on the Fever, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Can Indiana Fever protect Kelsey Mitchell in the expansion draft?

The expansion draft for the Golden State Valkyries will take place on December 6th, and teams will be able to protect six players from their official Roster List. This includes active players as of the final day of the 2024 regular season.

So, even though Mitchell is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, the Fever will be able to protect her. While it’s unclear what Mitchell plans are for next year, she has definitely the love of her teammates as Lexie Hull, Aliyah Boston, and Erica Wheeler also left positive messages on her Instagram post.

