The IndyCar Series will have this weekend its 16th race of the 2022 season, the Portland Grand Prix. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock.

The IndyCar Series championship is more interesting than ever, and with two races for the end of this 2022 season, you should not miss a detail of what will undoubtedly be an exciting definition. Wil Power remains the leader. However, he is closely followed just 3 points behind by Joseph Newgarden (see standings here).

And to make the definition even more interesting, the American will start second while the Australian will start third. Without a doubt, both of them will have to be followed closely in this weekend with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to the IndyCar Series we will have the Nascar Cook Out Southern 500 and the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

Grand Prix of Portland: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Grand Prix of Portland: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Grand Prix of Portland: Storylines

Only two races remain for the end of the 2022 IndyCar season and with the top five drivers in the standings just a few inches apart, the definition that awaits fans will be exciting. Especially since the first two drivers, in the standings, Power and Newgarden, will start third and second, respectively.

Of course, starting from the first places is never a guarantee of anything in a category as competitive as this one, and that is why the drivers should not be overconfident. Although on the other hand, it is certain that they will be the center of attention in a career that will have them both as undoubted protagonists.

How to Watch Grand Prix of Portland in the U.S.

The 16th race of this 2022 IndyCar Series will take place this Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: NBC, Sirius XM.

Grand Prix of Portland: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, between Joseph Newgarden and Will Power, the first two of the standings, there will surely be the favorite.

