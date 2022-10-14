Italy will face United States for the third place game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Italy and United States will face each other in what will be the third place game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

It seems incredible, but it happened: neither of the two most successful teams of the last two years will be in the final. On the one hand, Italy with the last Nations League champions, a tournament they won brilliantly, beating Brazil 3-0 in the final just three months ago (July 17, to be precise).

On the other, the current Olympic champions in Tokyo 2020 (a tournament that, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, was played in 2021), the United States. Although their performance in the tournament was good, it was expected that at least one of the two would be in the final. Now they only have to fight for this consolation prize, which is a not insignificant third place.

Italy vs United States: Date

Italy will play against United States in Apeldoorn, Netherlands this Saturday, October 15 2022 at 11:000 AM (ET) in what will be the third place game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

Italy vs United States: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Italy vs United States: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship second stage game between Italy and United States be available to watch in the US on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

