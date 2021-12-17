The second fight between famous youtuber Jake Paul and former mixed martial artist and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will take place this Saturday, December 18. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream live online for free in the US.

It will be the rematch match between the well-known youtuber Jake Paul, and the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The fight will take place this Saturday, December 18 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Here you will find all the information about the storylines, predictions and odds of this boxing fight. The fight will be broadcast on FITE TV for Canada, Europe, UK/Netherlands, Australia and Asia.

Popular youtuber Jake Paul puts his gloves back on for a rematch against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The Youtube star comes in with a 4-0 boxing record with 3 KOs. The only one who won in a split decision (and not without controversy) was precisely the one that he disputed against this same rival.

On the side of Tyron Woodley, it will be his second fight as a professional boxer. So far, the only match he has made was against Paul in which he lost by split decision. The 39-year-old fighter will seek revenge for that loss. It is worth mentioning that his record in the UFC (where he was a welterweight champion is 19 wins, 7 losses and 1 draw.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: fight information

Date: Saturday, December 11

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Live Stream: FITE TV for Canada, Europe, UK/Netherlands, Australia and Asia.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This will be the rematch between the two rivals. The first fight took place on August 29, 2021. On that occasion, Jake Paul took the victory by split decision, in what many described as a controversial ruling. As if that were not enough, the youtuber, to make fun of his adversary, attended the weigh-in ceremony dressed as a thief, since according to him: "They're going to give me a big bag to beat the guy I already beat. This is a bank robbery".

Other interesting matches that this evening will have from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida will be those held by J'Leon Love and Marcus Oliveira at cruiserweight, Deron Williams (ex NBA) and Frank Gore (ex footballer) at weight heavyweight, or Amanda Serrano and Miriam Gutierrez at lightweight.

How to watch or live stream Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley in the US and the rest of the World

The fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be broadcast on FITE TV for Canada, Europe, UK/Netherlands, Australia and Asia. In the US, you can watch this fight on: Showtime PPV.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: Predictions and Odds

According to DraftKings, Jake Paul is the favorite to win this rematch fight with -250 odds, compared to +200 odds for Tyron Woodley.

DrafKings Jake Paul -250 Tyron Woodley +200

* Odds via DraftKings