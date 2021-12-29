Kentucky and Iowa will clash off at Camping World Stadium in the 2021 Citrus Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 Citrus Bowl

Kentucky and Iowa will come against each other at Camping World Stadium in Orlando in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Citrus Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Kentucky have improved from a 2-10 record in Mark Stoops' first season to a bowl game appearance in each of the last six seasons. The Wildcats would become only the fourth team in history to win double-digit games in a single season if they win their bowl game.

Meanwhile, Iowa have been a one-dimensional state for the entirety of the year. The Hawkeyes finished second in the Big Ten with a 10-3 record, which speaks much about their defense and special teams.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Date

The 2021 VRBO Citrus Bowl game between Kentucky and Iowa will be played on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Kentucky vs Iowa: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kentucky vs Iowa for 2021 Citrus Bowl

The game to be played between Kentucky and Iowa for the 2021 Citrus Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.