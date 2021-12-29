Arkansas and Oklahoma State will clash off at Raymond James Stadium in the 2021 Outback Bowl. Find out here when this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Arkansas vs Penn State: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 Outback Bowl

Arkansas and Penn State will meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Outback Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The road to the Outback Bowl 2021 for these two sides was considerably different. Arkansas will want to cap off a strong second half of the season, while Penn State will attempt to salvage a once-promising season.

Before winning eight games and finishing third in their division, the Razorbacks were projected to finish 12th in the SEC. The Nittany Lions were a preseason top-25 team and opened the season 5-0 before losing five of their next seven games.

Arkansas vs Penn State: Date

The 2021 Outback Bowl game between Arkansas and Penn State will be played on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Arkansas vs Penn State: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arkansas vs Penn State for 2021 Outback Bowl

The game to be played between Arkansas and Penn State for the 2021 Outback Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.