Arkansas and Penn State will meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find when and how to watch this 2021 Outback Bowl match in the US. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.
The road to the Outback Bowl 2021 for these two sides was considerably different. Arkansas will want to cap off a strong second half of the season, while Penn State will attempt to salvage a once-promising season.
Before winning eight games and finishing third in their division, the Razorbacks were projected to finish 12th in the SEC. The Nittany Lions were a preseason top-25 team and opened the season 5-0 before losing five of their next seven games.
Arkansas vs Penn State: Date
The 2021 Outback Bowl game between Arkansas and Penn State will be played on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Arkansas vs Penn State: Time by State in the US
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 AM
MT: 10:00 AM
PT: 9:00 AM
TV Channel in the US to watch Arkansas vs Penn State for 2021 Outback Bowl
The game to be played between Arkansas and Penn State for the 2021 Outback Bowl, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option: ESPN, ESPN App.