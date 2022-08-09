In the main fight of the UFC on ESPN, Marlon Vera will fight against Dominick Cruz in the Bantamweight division. Here you can find when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this fight in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be an exciting fight between two fighters who aspire to win the world title of the bantamweight division of the UFC. On the one hand, there will be the Ecuadorian Marlon Vera, who comes with great performances in his last fights. So much so that, after his defeat with Jose Aldo, he achieved three consecutive victories, all of them being fight of the night.

His rival will be a fighter who knew how to be champion of this division. The American Dominick Cruz was twice champion of the category (also former WEC Bantamweight Champion). Following his loss to Henry Cejudo where he attempted to regain the UFC Bantamweight Championship, Cruz posted two consecutive victories, the last one against Pedro Munhoz being considered fight of the night.

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: Date

This fight in the bantamweight division for the UFC on ESPN between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz (former two-times UFC Bantamweight Champion) will take place this Saturday, August 13 at 7:00 PM (ET), with the main event expected around 9:30 PM (ET).

Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Marlon Vera vs Dominick Cruz

The fight between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz in the bantamweight division in what will be the main event of this UFC on ESPN can be watched in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other option: ESPN.

