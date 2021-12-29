Michigan State and Pittsburgh will clash off on Thursday at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in the 2021 Peach Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021 Peach Bowl in the US

Michigan State and Pittsburgh will meet at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 2:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this 2021 Peach Bowl match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream free the game online. You can watch this game live in the United States on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Michigan State have had a remarkable comeback, marking a record of 10-2. The Spartans will be missing Kenneth Walker III, the Doak Walker Award recipient. The All-American rushing back declined to play in the Peach Bowl in order to focus on his preparation for the NFL Draft in 2022.

On the other hand, Pittsburgh won the ACC title thanks to an 11-2 record. The Panthers will be missing Kenny Pickett, the Heisman finalist. The Pitt quarterback opted to skip the Bowl game.

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedez-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Live Stream: fuboTV (free trial)

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Storylines

Michigan State have been in a good form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost one game (WLWLW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Pittsburgh have won all five of their previous matches (WWWWW).

Pittsburg were placed on top of the Atlantic Coast table with a win percentage of 0.846 after 13 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, Michigan State finished in third place in the Big Ten table with a win percentage of 0.833 after 12 games.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Michigan State vs Pittsburgh in the U.S.

The 2021 Peach Bowl game between Michigan State and Pittsburgh, to be played on Thursday at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, will be broadcast on FuboTV (Free Trial) in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Michigan State will win this game tightly. Right now they're favored by 2.5 points, while the game total is set at 56 points.

FanDuel Handicap Michigan State -2.5 Total o/u 56

* Odds via FanDuel