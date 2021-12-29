Michigan State take on Pittsburgh at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Peach Bowl

Michigan State and Pittsburgh meet in the Peach Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. A pair of top ranked teams with their best offense game to show off. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Michigan State Spartans won ten of twelve games during the regular season and the team finished in the 11th spot of the Top 25. The Spartans' first loss came against Purdue in what was the end of an eight-week winning streak, and the second loss was to No. 5 Ohio State on the road 7-56.

The Pittsburgh Panthers won the ACC title against Wake Forest Demon Deacons 45-21 in a game that was dominated by the Panthers from start to finish. The team conquered three winning streaks during the season, the last one being the biggest in five consecutive weeks.

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Date

Michigan State and Pittsburgh play for the 2021 Peach Bowl on Thursday, December 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Panthers have a more accurate offensive game averaging 43 points per game, but the Spartans are allowing only 25.7 points per game, the Spartans defense is strong.

Michigan State vs Pittsburgh: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Michigan State vs Pittsburgh at the 2021 Peach Bowl

This game for the 2021 Peach Bowl, Michigan State and Pittsburgh at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Thursday, December 30, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

