The 2022 NCAA College Football is starting and the Opening Night presents an attractive duel between Michigan State and Western Michigan. Here are the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game free in the US.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

One of the biggest rivalries in College Football will take place in the 2022 NCAA Opening Night: Michigan State vs Western Michigan. In this article you will find all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

NCAA College Football is one of the most thrilling leagues in the US thanks to the need of players to give their best. In every game, they are being observed by NFL recruiters and they must be perfect in order to be the next superstars.

For this game, Michigan State will host Western Michigan in a rivalry that divides that State. This will be the 17th time they meet, with a 14-2 record for the Spartans, including a 12-game winning streak that dates back to 1921.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan: Date

Michigan State and Western Michigan will play for Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Friday, September 2 at Spartan Stadium.

Michigan State vs Western Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Michigan State vs Western Michigan at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This interesting Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA College Football season between Michigan State and Western Michigan, to be played at Spartan Stadium this Friday, September 2, will broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other option: ESPN2.