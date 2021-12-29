The Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears clash in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting game in the US.

Baylor and Mississipi will take the Mercedes-Benz Superdome by storm when they clash in a much anticipated 2022 Sugar Bowl. Here, find out the date and time of this exciting game that will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

The Ole Miss Rebels head into the Sugar Bowl with an offense that averaged 506.7 yards per game, ranking fourth in the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision. Matt Corral will be behind center and the Rebels couldn't feel more excited about it, given that he racked up 3,333 passing yards, 378 rushing yards, and 31 touchdowns this season.

The Baylor Bears, on the other hand, will be back in the Sugar Bowl after making an appearance after the 2019 season. Regardless of whether Blake Sharpen or Gerry Bohanon starts under center, the Bears will probably rely on their running game, given that it has produced 214.7 yards per game this season.

Mississippi vs Baylor: Date

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears will face each other in the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Mississippi vs Baylor: Time by State in the US for 2022 Sugar Bowl

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 Sugar Bowl between Mississippi and Baylor

The 2022 Sugar Bowl game to be played between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other option: ESPN.