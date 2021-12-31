Ole Miss and Baylor face off on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Here, take a look at the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

The New Year kicks off with an exciting matchday of college football games. Ole Miss and Baylor take the limelight on Saturday night when they meet at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in a much-anticipated 2022 Sugar Bowl. Here, check out the preview, predictions, and odds. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Under second-year coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recorded 10 regular season victories with one of the best offenses in the league. Their 506.7 yards per game was the fourth best in the FBS.

Meanwhile, the Bears head into this clash after winning the Big 12 title for the first time in history. Besides, they took down three teams that ranked among the best 16 this year, while Mississippi failed to beat a top-20 side.

Mississippi vs Baylor: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Time: 8:45 PM (ET)

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Live Stream: fuboTV

Mississippi vs Baylor: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:45 PM

CT: 7:45 PM

MT: 6:45 PM

PT: 5:45 PM

Mississippi vs Baylor: Storylines

This will be only the second meeting between these schools. In their only game to date, Baylor emerged victorious by 20-10 in 1975. However, a lot has passed since then, and the outlook could be different this time.

Rebels quarterback Matt Corral, despite being 2022 NFL Draft bound, is expected to take part in this game, and the Bears should pay attention to it. Corral had a fantastic year in which he threw for 3,339 yards, 20 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

How to watch or live stream Mississippi vs Baylor in the US

The game to be played between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other option to watch it: ESPN.

Mississippi vs Baylor: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have revealed their predictions, and they favor Mississippi by 1.5 with -118 moneyline. The game total, meanwhile, is set at 55.5, and Baylor are underdogs with -104 moneyline.

FanDuel Mississippi -1.5 / -118 Totals 55.5 Baylor +1.5 / -104

