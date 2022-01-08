Montana State against North Dakota State play today for the FCS Championship title at Toyota Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Predictions, odds and how to watch live stream free the 2022 FCS Championship in the US today

Montana State (12-2) and North Dakota State (13-1) play for the FCS Championship title in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Toyota Stadium today, January 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). The last big game for to underdogs who played at ther best in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Bobcats left a good mark during the regular season even though they started the season with a loss to Wyoming on the road, but in the end the Bobcats played well and won in the playoffs.

North Dakota State Bison are considered favorites for this game as they lost only one game during the regular season, but NDSU's offensive game must be ready to face a strong defense gameplay from the Bodcats.

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Time: 12:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Times by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Storylines

Montana State Bobcats played the best possible game in the playoffs, they as underdogs were lethal from the first game in the postseason. The team's first victory in the playoffs, against UT Martin in the second round, was a clear sign that the team's offense and defense were well coordinated to play.

Tommy Mellot is the Bobcats' starting quarterback after McKay decided to enter the portal transfer. Mellot has thrown for 26/50 passes completed, 52%, 461 yards, 4 touchdowns with no interceptions.

North Dakota State Bison were a bit more solid than the Bobcats in the regular season as they lost a single game during the first phase of the 2021-22 NCAA College football season against the 19-27 Jackrabbits. In the playoffs, NDSU won in the second round and quarterfinals in a strong way, and the underdog team won over James Madison 20-14 in the semifinals.

Cam Miller is the starting quarterback for North Dakota State with 94/139 passes completed, 1318 passing yards, 13 touchdowns with 3 interceptions, 239 rushing yards for 4 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Montana State vs North Dakota State in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season FCS Championship game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Montana State vs North Dakota State: Predictions And Odds

Montana State are underdogs with +7.5 ATS and +230 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a strong offense capable of scoring against anyone, but their rivals were more efficient during the regular season. North Dakota State Bison are favorites with -7.5 points to cover and -285 moneyline. The totals is offered at 41.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Championship game is: Montana State +7.5.



FanDuel Montana State +7.5 / +230 Totals 41.5 North Dakota State -7.5 / -285

* Odds via FanDuel