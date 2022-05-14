MotoGP makes its seventh stop in France for what will be the seventh Grand Prix of the season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

As happened two weeks ago at the Jerez circuit in the Spanish Grand Prix, Bagnaia took pole position with a time of 1:30.450. Without a doubt, this will make him the great favorite to win the race, especially taking into account the great work done in Jerez where he masterfully maintained his position despite constant attacks from Quartararo.

Australian Jack Miller was second, while Espargaro (third in the Spanish Grand Prix) finished with the third fastest time. The local and championship leader, and one of the favorites to win this race, Fabio Quartararo finished in 4th position, which undoubtedly opens the door for Espargaro (second in the standings) to take the lead, and in the case of Bagnaia (fifth of the standings) approaching the top positions.

MotoGP Grand Prix de France: Race Information

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET)

Location: Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France

Live Stream: FuboTV

MotoGP Grand Prix de France: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

MotoGP Grand Prix de France: Storylines

This race will undoubtedly be Espargaro's great opportunity to surpass Quartararo in the standings. Currently, the difference between the two is only 7 points and by finishing ahead of him in qualifying, he must try to defend his position well so that the Frenchman cannot overtake him and thus deduct points. Although it is more likely that he will seek to win being only two positions ahead of the leader.

Bagnaia could be the one to get the most out of this race, of course, as he currently sits in fifth place 33 points behind the leader Quartararo. But if Espargaro manages to contain the Frenchman in fourth place, and stay first as he did two weeks ago in Jerez, he could move into the top spot.

How to Watch Spanish Grand Prix Moto GP in the U.S.

The seventh race of this 2022 Moto GP will take place this Sunday, May 14, 2022 at the Bugatti Circuit, Le Mans, France, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: CNBC.

MotoGP Grand Prix de France: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not chosen their favorite yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is most likely that Espargaro will be chosen as the main favorite, although we must not forget that Bagnaia knew how to defend himself very well against Quartararo in the Spanish Grand Prix, so he could also be the favorite.

