The Mugello Circuit race track in Tuscany, Italy is ready to receive the eighth Grand Prix of this 2022 MotoGP season. Here you can find out all you need to know about this race, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

MotoGP will arrive in Italy with a red-hot drivers' championship. Enea Bastianini's victory in France allowed him to stay in third place, very close to the leader Fabio Quartararo. In fact, the difference between them is only 8 points (102 points for the French and 94 for the Italian) and in the middle is Aleix Espargaro with 98 points.

In other words, what happens in this Grand Prix could very well define the next leader. Quartararo comes from achieving a first and second place in Portugal and Spain, respectively, and a fourth in France, while Espargaro was third in the three Grand Prix. Perhaps this is the moment for him to get a first place again as he did in Argentina in the third race of the season.

MotoGP Italian GP: Date

This eighth race of the 2022 MotoGP season, which will take place at the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Italy will be raced this Sunday, May 29 at 8:00 (ET).

MotoGP Italian GP: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch 2022 MotoGP Italian GP

The eighth race of the 2022 MotoGP season, which takes place at the Mugello Circuit in Tuscany, Italy, will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC and CNBC.

