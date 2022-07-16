This Ambetter 301 will be the 20th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 2022 Nascar Cup Series season hits the tracks at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for what will be the Ambetter 301, the 20th this year. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

There are few races left for the start of the playoffs and the drivers who have not yet qualified will try to earn their place, either by winning one of the remaining seven races or by scoring as many points as possible. That is why Truex Jr, has an unbeatable chance since he will be the poleman of this race.

Chase Elliot, leader of the standings (click here to see all the positions) will start in second place. He has 2 wins and a second place in his last 3 races, with which he will be one of the drivers that will have to be closely followed on this Sunday with a lot of motorsport activity, since in addition to the Nascar we will have the New York E-Prix II of Formula E and the Honda Indy Toronto 2022 of the IndyCar Series.

Nascar 2022 Ambetter 301: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar 2022 Ambetter 301: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Nascar 2022 Ambetter 301: Storylines

There are only 7 races left for the start of the playoffs and there the 16 drivers who will fight for the title in this 2022 season will be defined. So far there have been 13 different winners, so if the number of 16 is exceeded, the points will be important for the drivers as they could be left out even having won the season.

On the other hand, the drivers who have not yet won need to do so to qualify for the playoffs, or else get as many points as possible and hope that the number of winners does not exceed 16. That is why this race will be fundamental for the poleman Truex Jr: if he wins, he would qualify for the playoffs and being currently in 6th place in the standings, he should have no problem reaching the postseason if the winners are more than 16.

How to Watch Nascar 2022 Ambetter 301 in the U.S.

The 20th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, July 17 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, New Hampshire; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV. Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, PRN, SiriusXM.

Nascar 2022 Ambetter 301: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Kyle Busch is the favorite with 7.50 odds follow by Chase Elliot with 8.00, Martin Truex Jr. with 9.00, and William Byron with 10.00, and Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain with 11.00 complete the first 6 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Kyle Busch 7.50 Chase Elliot 8.00 Martin Truex Jr. 9.00 William Byron 10.00 Kyle Larson 11.00 Ross Chastain 11.00

*Odds via BetMGM