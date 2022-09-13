The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be the third playoff race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, and here you can find what you need to know for this weekend, the TV coverage, dates and start time.

This weekend the Nascar Cup Series will present the third playoffs race of the 2022 season, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. Here you can find all the information you need to not miss anything of the race this weekend, such as the TV coverage, dates and start time. This race will be broadcast live in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

Two races have passed since the playoffs began with a peculiarity that indicates how competitive the Nascar Cup Series is: both were won by non-playoff drivers. The first one, the winner was Erick Jones; and the second, last Sunday, September 11, was taken by Bubba Wallace.

However, while no playoff driver has yet won, the fight to be among the 12 that will advance to the next round is more even than ever. This weekend it will finally be known who will be the first 4 eliminated, which at the moment are Kevin Harvick, Chase Briscoe, Austin Dillon and Kyle Busch and they will have their last chance to qualify for the next round.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Dates and start time in the US

Saturday, September 17

4:35 PM (ET) - Practice

5:20 PM (ET) - Qualifying

Sunday, September 18

7:30 PM (ET) – Race

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: TV coverage in the US

To not miss anything from this race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series, you can follow all the action of the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, SiriusXM, PRN.

