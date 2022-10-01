The Nascar Cup series will have this weekend the 5th playoffs race of the 2022 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The YellaWood 500 will be the 5th race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Little by little we are getting closer to the grand finale of the 2022 season. Only 6 races remain in this 2022 season. 12 are the drivers with chances of going to the next round, which only the best 8 have access to. At the moment, those eliminated would be Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe (see standings here).

However, drivers like Chase Elliot (who hasn't done well in these playoff races) or Daniel Suarez (who made it out of the bottom of the standings) are just a few points above. The pole achieved by Bell, who is in the 11th position without a doubt, could change everything. That is why it will be a race not to be missed on a weekend with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to the Nascar we will have the F1 Singapore GP and the MotoGP Grand Prix of Thailand.

YellaWood 500: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama

Live Stream: FuboTV

YellaWood 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

YellaWood 500: Storylines

The playoffs are more interesting than ever. The difference between the last two who would be qualifying (Daniel Suarez and Chase Elliot in positions 7 and 8, respectively) and those located in positions 9th and 10th (Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric) is very little, so there could easily be changes after this race.

Alex Bowman and Christopher Bell are a bit further apart, however the latter managed to get pole position in this YellaWood 500, so if he manages to get any of the top positions, or win the race, he will surely come off the bottom, which he does that the race has enormous interest.

How to Watch YellaWood 500 in the US

This 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, October 2 at the Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: NBC Sports, SiriusXM, MRN.

YellaWood 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: unbelievably 6 are the favorite drivers, all with the same odds (13.00). They are Chase Elliot, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney and William Byron.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Chase Elliot 13.00 Denny Hamlin 13.00 Joey Logano 13.00 Ross Chastain 13.00 Ryan Blaney 13.00 William Byron 13.00

*Odds via BetMGM