The Nascar Cup Series will present this Sunday, June 26, the 17th race of the 2022 season, the Ally 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

After a weekend without action, the Nascar Cup Series gets underway again for what will be the 17th race of the season. Daniel Suarez comes from making history by winning for the first time in the category and being the 5th non-American to win in the Cup Series. That allowed him to qualify for the playoffs and reach position 17 (click here to see all the positions).

In this race, Denny Hamlin was favored by bad weather in Nashville that caused the final round to be cancelled, leaving him with the fastest qualifying time. Second will start Joey Logano, fifth in the standings, 30 points behind the leader Chase Elliot who will start in fourth position. It will undoubtedly be an ideal weekend to enjoy motorsport with the Ally 400 and the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix.

Nascar Ally 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, June 26, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar Ally 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Nascar Ally 400: Storylines

Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano (who will start first and second, respectively) are arguably the two most aggressive drivers in the Nascar Cup Series. Seeing them start at the head of the pack will undoubtedly be synonymous with a great battle for first place. But if we also add Kyle Larson and Chase Elliot in third and fourth places, there is no doubt that it will be an explosive start.

Behind them will start the winner of the last race in Sonoma County, Daniel Suarez, who after obtaining his first victory in the Nascar Cup Series, wants to continue obtaining points to reach the top. He will be followed by Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain in sixth and seventh place; completing Harvick, Bell and Truex Jr. the first 10 places.

How to Watch Nascar Ally 400 in the U.S.

The 17th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, June 26 at the Nashville Superspeedway, Gladeville, Tennessee will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: NBC.

Nascar Ally 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Kyle Larson is the favorite with 6.50 odds follow by Ross Chastain with 7.50. Chase Elliot, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch all with 9.00 complete the first 5 places.

BetMGM Kyle Larson 6.50 Ross Chastain 7.50 Chase Elliot 9.00 Denny Hamlin 9.00 Kyle Busch 9.00

*Odds via BetMGM