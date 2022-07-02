The Nascar Cup Series will have this Sunday, 3 July its 18th race of the 2022 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Nascar Cup Series comes to the iconic Road America circuit for what will be the 18th race of the 2022 season, the Kwik Trip 250. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

Chase Elliot comes from winning a difficult Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway that allowed him to continue at the top of the standings, and of course he wants to continue being the leader this Sunday when he starts on pole position in this 18th race of the 2022 season of the Nascar Cup Series. He will be the only top 5 driver to start in the top 10 (click here for full standings).

Kyle Larson, 6th in the standings, will start in 3rd position and of course will try to take that first place from Chase Elliot. There will also be an interesting fight between the racers who have not yet won this year, since there are only a few races left before they can qualify for the playoffs. Undoubtedly an interesting proposal on a Sunday with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to Nascar we will have the F1 British Grand Prix and the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio of the IndyCar Series.

Nascar Kwik Trip 250 Road America: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar Kwik Trip 250 Road America: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Nascar Kwik Trip 250 Road America: Storylines

With no top 5 driver nearby (Ross Chastain, second in the standings, will start in 12th position) it will be a race that Chase Elliot should be able to take advantage of to remain as leader of the Cup Series, and Kyle Larson, who is 6th in the standings and could approach leadership with a good run.

Clearly the most interesting thing, at least at the beginning since the essence of Nascar races is that they are very changeable, will be the fight between the two of them to win first place. Also, with only a few weeks to go until the start of the playoffs, it will be interesting to observe the efforts of drivers who have not yet won to win the race and with it the qualification.

How to Watch Nascar Kwik Trip 250 Road America in the U.S.

The 18th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, July 3 at the Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV.

How to Watch Nascar Nascar Kwik Trip 250 Road America anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

Nascar Kwik Trip 250 Road America: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot is the favorite with 5.00 odds follow by Kyle Larson with 6.00. Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain with 9.00, and Austin Cindric with 11.00 complete the first 5 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Chase Elliot 5.00 Kyle Larson 6.00 Chase Briscoe 9.00 Ross Chastain 9.00 Auston Cindric 11.00

*Odds via BetMGM