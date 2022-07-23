This 21th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series season will be this M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Pocono raceway will host the 21st race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, the M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The regular phase of the Nascar Cup Series is coming to an end. There are barely 6 races left in which the drivers who have not yet won must obtain a victory that allows them to fight for the title in the playoffs. At the moment there are 14 winners, so there is a huge exception to see if the number of winners exceeds the number of winners.

If not exceeded, the 2 drivers best placed in the standings (click here to see them) who have not won would go to the playoffs, while if the 16 winners are exceeded, only those with the highest number of points will go. That is why from now on the races will be all or nothing, and do not expect a Sunday with a lot of adrenaline not only with Nascar but also with the IndyCar Salute to Farmers 300 and the F1 French Grand Prix.

Nascar M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400: Race Information

Date: Sunday, July 24, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Pocono Raceway “The Tricky Triangle”, Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nascar M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Nascar M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400: Storylines

The remaining races will be of enormous intensity since they are the last tickets for drivers who have not yet won a race in this 2022 season to be able to enter the playoffs. So far there have been 14 winners and there are 16 who will go to the postseason and fight to be champions of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series.

But there is also another possible scenario: what would happen if the number of winners is greater than 16? In that case, they will be chosen among the pilots who have won races at the 16 with the highest number of points, and that is why the winning drivers of races (especially those who are lower in the standings) must try to add to prevent that from happening. In other words, everyone has something to fight for and that will make this last 6 races before the playoffs very intense.

How to Watch Nascar M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400 in the U.S.

The 21th race of this 2022 Nascar Cup Series will take place this Sunday, July 24 at the Pocono Raceway “The Tricky Triangle”, Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania; will be broadcast in the United States through FuboTV (free trial). Other Options: USA, NBC Sports, MRN, SiriusXM.

Nascar M&M'S Fan Appreciation 400: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin the favorite, both with 6.50 odds follow by Chase Elliot with 7.00. Kyle Larson with 9.00, Ross Chastain with 10.00, and Martin Truex Jr. with 11.00 complete the first 6 places.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Kyle Busch 6.50 Denni Hamlin 6.50 Chase Elliot 7.00 Kyle Larson 9.00 Ross Chastain 10.00 Martin Truex Jr. 11.00

*Odds via BetMGM