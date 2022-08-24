Ireland is the place where a special game has been played since 1988, last year it was canceled due to Covid, but in 2022 the game will take place and will be available not only on TV but on Live streaming. Check here how to watch the game.

Nebraska vs Northwestern meet in a International Game Week 0 game of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. An underdog team wants to show their good form. Here is all the detailed information about this NCAA game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Northwestern Wildcars are part of the Division I FBS, they have never won a national title but in 2020 they won their Big Ten West Division title. On the other hand, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have 5 claimed national titles, all won in the 20th century, and another six unclaimed national titles.

The best thing is that this year the international college football game, Nebraska vs Northwestern, will be available on TV and also on multiple live streaming platforms. The NFL will also play multiple games as part of their International Games Tour.

Nebraska vs Northwestern: Date

Nebraska vs Northwestern play for the 2022 Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, August 27 at Aviva Stadium. Both teams are looking to start the upcoming season with a Week 0 win and thus lift their spirits for the regular season.

Nebraska vs Northwestern: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Nebraska vs Northwestern in United States?

This will be the sixth game of the Ireland 'Classic' games played since 1988, the first of those games being a 38-24 victory for Boston College over Army. Three games were played in the 20th century, while only three games in the 21st century. The most recent game was on September 3, 2016, the Yellow Jackets won against Boston College 17-14.

In 2022 the game will take place at the Aviva Stadium (rugby stadium) located at Dublin, Ireland. In the United States the game will be broadcasted by FOX on through their platforms throughout the country, while the US live streaming will be FuboTV (7-day free trial).