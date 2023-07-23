Carlos Alcaraz, under the guidance of coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, conquered Wimbledon 2023 with finesse, despite having limited experience on grass. Inspired by the techniques of tennis legends Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz displayed a perfect 12-0 record in both the Queen’s Club Championship and Wimbledon, clinching both prestigious titles with remarkable composure on the grass courts.

Ferrero revealed a pivotal moment in Alcaraz’s journey to Wimbledon glory – his victory against Daniil Medvedev. Ferrero emphasized the significance of replicating the level of play he demonstrated against Medvedev, utilizing a slice approach to lure opponents to the net. This strategy proved instrumental in breaking Djokovic’s rhythm during their intense final showdown.

With the Wimbledon triumph behind him, Alcaraz plans to rest and recharge before embarking on his next journey to the United States. Coach Ferrero acknowledged the lessons learned from the US Open and expressed confidence in implementing new strategies. Together with his team, Alcaraz is poised to make even greater strides on the tennis circuit.

Juan Carlos Ferrero details why Carlos Alcaraz won Wimbledon

Ferrero has a ton of experience from he was a player. Alcaraz’s situation might be hard to comprehend for most, but he knows what it is like being the world’s N°1. There is no denying that Alcaraz trusts the coach and is willing to listen, so they make a great combination.

“We copied a little of Murray, Roger and Novak. In the end, it wasn’t easy, but we did it. We said that he would have to play more or less the same level that he played against Medvedev. Medvedev is on the baseline all the time and Carlos likes to use the slice to bring the opponent to the net. That was something we needed to do against Novak, so it was one of the keys to break his rhythm. In the end, I think he was very brave in the way he finished the match”, Ferrero said in an interview with a legend such as Mats Wilander.

Ferrero reveals Alcaraz’s plans ahead of the US Open 2023

The coach also explained the preparation Alcaraz is going to have in his title defense at the US Open 2023. “He’s going to have some rest to reset a little bit and go to the United States feeling powerful and fresh again. I think we’ve learnt a lot of things after the US Open last year, so we have to do things a little bit differently here. He and the team know this, and I think we are ready to do things a little bit better”, Ferrero stated.