College Football is back and Opening Night will present a very attractive game between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan. In this article you will find all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this 2022 NCAA season match in the US.

The 2022 NCAA season will have an interesting game for its Opening Night with the match between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan. Here you will find all the information about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this duel. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

Year after year, NCAA football is one of the most interesting leagues in American sports. The players try to give their best in every game as they are being followed by NFL recruiters since Week 1, so it is important to give a good impression throughout the whole season.

For this Week 1 match of the 2022 Big 12 season, Oklahoma State welcome the Central Michigan Chippewas to Stillwater for what seems to be an easy game for them, but the visitors will try to get a win on the road to begin the campaign with the right foot.

Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan: Date

Oklahoma State and Central Michigan will play for the 2022 Big 12 College Football Opening Night on Thursday, September 1st at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oklahoma State vs Central Michigan at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This Week 1 game of the 2022 Big 12 College Football season between Oklahoma State and Central Michigan, to be played at boone Pickens Stadium this Thursday, September 1st, will broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other option: Fox Sports 1.