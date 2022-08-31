The Backyard Brawl returns after 11 years as Pitt and West Virginia face in Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA college football season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this match in the US.

Pitt vs West Virginia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

One of the biggest rivalries in college football is back with the match between Pitt and West Virginia in Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA season. Here you will find all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game. In the US it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial.

NCAA college football is one of the most thrilling leagues in the United States. No. 17 Pitt arrives to this game as the favorite, but West Virginia will try to turn down their hopes despite being the visitors.

After the dissolution of the Big East, Pitt left to the ACC that offseason, while West Virginia decided to go to the Big 12. The Backyard Brawl will have another edition this year after 11 years of absence of this huge rivalry.

Pitt vs West Virginia: Date

Pitt and West Virginia will meet again after 11 years in Week 1 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season on Thursday, September 1st at Acrisure Stadium, also home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pitt vs West Virginia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pitt vs West Virginia at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This attractive Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA College Football season between Pitt and West Virginia, to be played at Acrisure Stadium this Thursday, September 1st, will broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other option: ESPN.