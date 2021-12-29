Purdue and Tennessee will clash off on Thursday at Nissan Stadium in the 2021 Music City Bowl. Check out how to watch or live stream online free this 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Purdue and Tennessee will clash off at Nissan Stadium in Nashville in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 3:00 PM (ET). This will be a 2021 TransPerfect Music City Bowl match.

This will be their second meeting ever. In the sole prior encounter between the two institutions, the Boilermakers defeated Tennessee 27-22 in the Bluebonnet Bowl in 1979.

For the first time in five years, Tennessee will appear in the Music City Bowl. The Volunteers are 1-1 in Nashville bowl games, having fallen to North Carolina in their first outing in 2010 before defeating Nebraska 38-24 in 2016.

Purdue vs Tennessee: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville

Purdue vs Tennessee: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 AM

Purdue vs Tennessee: Storylines

Purdue have been in a good form in the NCAA season recently. In their last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost one game (WWLWW). Meanwhile, their opponents, Tennessee have won three of their previous matches, in addition to suffering only two defeats (WWLWL).

The Boilermakers were placed in seventh place on the Big Ten table with a win percentage of 0.667 after 12 matches in the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Volunteers also finished in seventh place in the Southeastern table with a win percentage of 0.583 after 12 games.

The 2021 Music City Bowl game between Purdue and Tennessee, to be played on Thursday at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, will be broadcast on ESPN.

Purdue vs Tennessee: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, the oddsmakers believe that Tennessee will win this game convincingly. Right now they're favored by 6.5 points, while the game total is set at 65 points.

FanDuel Handicap Tennessee -6.5 Total o/u 65

* Odds via FanDuel