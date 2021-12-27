Purdue take on Tennessee at Nissan Stadium in Nashville for the Music City Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Purdue and Tennessee meet in the Music City Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Both teams struggled during the regular season but the Volunteers were deadly scoring points. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Boilermakers won eight games during the regular season and lost only four games, but the team's record was good, and Purdue won 6 games out of nine in the Big Ten West Division. The last victory of the season for the Boilermakers was against Indiana at home 44-7.

Tennessee Volunteers had a positive regular season with 7-5 overall, but in the SEC East Division the team closed with a 4-4 record. The Volunteers won the final two games of the regular season against South Alabama and Vanderbilt to close out the season with two winning streaks.

Purdue vs Tennessee: Date

Purdue and Tennessee play for the 2021 Music City Bowl on Wednesday, December 29 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Volunteers' offense was one of the deadliest during the regular season, the team is scoring an average of 38.8 points per game, and the Purdue Boilermakers are allowing 20.5 points per game.

Purdue vs Tennessee: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Purdue vs Tennessee at the 2021 Music City Bowl

This game for the 2021 Music City Bowl, Purdue and Tennessee at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Wednesday, December 29, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

