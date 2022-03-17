Rafael Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Rafael Nadal will face Nick Kyrgios at Indian Wells 2022 for the quarter-finals. The Spaniard wants to extend his 18th-match winning streak in 2022. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

It’s time for a new chapter of the Nadal-Kyrgios rivalry. The Australian will face the Spaniard for the first time in two years, could he be the one to stop him from getting his fourth title in 2022? Nadal, who has admitted he still is suffering from his foot injury, has been impeccable during the whole season and wants to win his second title at Indian Wells.

However, he first got to pass over Kyrgios, who has proved he can beat anyone if he sets his mind into it. Playing with a wild-card in the desert, Kyrgios has beaten several tough opponents including Casper Ruud and No. 10 seed Jannick Sinner.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios: Match Information

Date: Thursday, March 17, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Indian Wells Gardens

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios: Storylines and head-to-head

Nadal currently leads their head-to-head 5-3. However, Kyrgios has been pretty close to spring upset many times. Kyrgios famously beat Nadal in their first encounter at Wimbledon 2014. However, the last time the Australian beat the Spaniard was in Acapulco 2019. Nadal has won their last two matches at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs Reilly Opelka in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios for the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open 2022 to be played on Thursday, March 17, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to BetMGM, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win this match with odds of 1.40, while Nick Kyrgios has odds of 3.00.

BetMGM Rafael Nadal 1.40 Nick Kyrgios 3.00

*Odds by BetMGM