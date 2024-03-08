Saudi Arabia GP: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 9, 2024

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be the second race of the 2024 Formula 1 season. Ensure you have all the crucial information for this event, including its scheduled date, start time, and the various ways to view or stream it online within the United States.

The Bahrain Grand Prix clearly extended the narrative of the 2023 season, with Max Verstappen significantly outperforming the competition, and his teammate, Sergio Perez, struggling to keep pace despite being in an ostensibly identical car, ensuring a Red Bull 1-2 finish.

Yet, this is merely the start, and there’s no cause for pessimism. Several drivers, particularly from Ferrari, displayed promising performance in their cars and are poised to challenge the, for now, unbeatable Red Bull. To bridge this gap, a victory at the upcoming Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be crucial for Ferrari.

When will the Saudi Arabia GP take place?

The Saudi Arabia GP race, the second of the 2024 Formula 1 season, will take place this Saturday, March 9 at 12:00 PM (ET).

Saudi Arabia GP: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

Where to watch Saudi Arabia GP

The first race of the 2024 Formula 1 season, the Saudi Arabia GP, can be seen in the United States through Fubo (free trial). Other options: ESPN2.