Sherrone Moore reveals what Michigan needs to improve after 12-31 home loss to Texas

Following a tough home loss in front of over one hundred thousand fans to Texas, Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore was forced to acknowledge the team's weaknesses.

Sherrone Moore got off to a promising start with Michigan in 2024, securing a home victory over No. 9 Fresno State that boosted team morale. However, Week 2 brought a harsh reality check as the Wolverines suffered a disappointing 12-31 loss to Texas.

The Longhorns proved to be a formidable opponent, as acknowledged by Michigan players during the post-game press conference. Quarterback Davis Warren noted, “They’re a good football team, they play good ball. But we shot ourselves in the foot, and we let them win the football game.”

When asked specifically about the team’s struggling running game, including Donovan Edwards’ meager eight rushing yards, Moore was hesitant to pinpoint exact issues. “I think we just have to watch the film and evaluate where we’re at,” he said.

The coach admitted the loss was a tough pill to swallow, emphasizing the players’ disappointment. “The players feel it more than anyone,” Moore said.“I feel bad for them.” The defeat came in front of a massive crowd of 111,170 at Michigan Stadium. They hadn’t lost at home since 2019.

Moore Outlines Areas for Improvement

Moore identified several areas where the team needs to improve. “We know on all sides of the ball, all three phases, really we got a lot to work on,” he said. “We just got to get better at the fine details. Can’t have penalties and turnovers, those are the things right now we got to keep working on.”

The coach fielded numerous questions about the offensive play-calling, particularly regarding the utilization of running backs and wide receivers. However, Moore consistently deferred to film review, stating that the coaching staff needed to analyze the game footage to identify solutions.

Next game

According to the Wolverines’ schedule, their next game will be a home matchup against conference rival Arkansas State on September 14th at 12:00 PM ET. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

