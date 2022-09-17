Tennessee take on Akron at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tennessee and Akron meet in a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The home team has a lethal defensive line. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Volunteers are enjoying a strong start to the 2022 season with a pair of wins against Ball State 59-10 and Pitt 34-27. In Week 2 the Volunteers proved to have a strong offensive line when they won against a Top 25 team like the Panthers.

The Zips won the first week of the season, but in Week 2 the team was crushed by the Michigan State Spartans 0-52 in what was a tough loss to digest. Zips defensive line is a mess.

Tennessee and Akron play for a Week 3 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 17 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville. The Volunteers know the Zips are going through a rough patch after a tough loss to the Spartans.

Tennessee vs Akron: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tennessee vs Akron at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3

This game for the Week 3 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Tennessee and Akron at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, September 17, will be broadcast in the US by SECN+/ESPN+