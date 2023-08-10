Tennis has witnessed a great season so far despite having huge missing players. This year fans couldn’t see the retired Roger Federer nor the injured Rafael Nadal, but the rise of Carlos Alcaraz has given the tour a spark for the future.

The action is now focused in the Canadian Open, where Alcaraz appears as the main favorite after Novak Djokovic’s withdrawal. The US Open 2023 seems to be another moment where everyone can expect a Wimbledon rematch between those two talents.

However, the last Grand Slam of the season is going to miss a fan-favorite player. The star missing from the US Open is Nick Kyrgios in what continues being a very unfortunate year that almost didn’t see him play.

Why is Nick Kyrgios not playing the US Open 2023?

Frequent injuries have been the norm for Kyrgios this year, one season after reaching Wimbledon’s final. Kyrgios shortcoming started early, having to withdraw from the Australian Open. His knee problems were so bad that he couldn’t play any of the four Grand Slam events on the calendar.

Kyrgios has only played one match throughout the whole year. It was in June, when he lost his sole appearance at Stuttgart. In the previous US Open edition he reached the quarterfinals eliminating Daniil Medvedev, proving he can perform in crucial moments.

The tournament also announced that Jan-Lennard Struff from Germany will also be missing the competition. This year the US Open is set to begin on August 28, with the draws being finalized four days before.