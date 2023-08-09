In a heartwarming display of solidarity, Nick Kyrgios extended a comforting hand to fellow tennis player Matteo Berrettini after learning about his conflict with depression. The Australian athlete, who has also faced his own challenges in the past, reached out to Berrettini on the social media platform X to offer words of encouragement and support.

Berrettini’s candid admission of his struggles shed light on the mental and emotional toll that professional athletes can experience. “I experienced too many mental & physical tears. The darkness seems to have no end, it swallows you. Instead of standing still & catching your breath, you dig yourself an abyss,” Berrettini revealed to Corriere Dela Serra.

Kyrgios, upon hearing about Berrettini’s journey, expressed his sympathy and shared his own insights. “Sorry to hear big fella! Glad you got out of it though! Here if you need anything,” Kyrgios responded , emphasizing his willingness to be a source of support for his fellow athlete.

Matteo Berrettini’s Mental Health Journey

Matteo Berrettini’s candid discussion about his mental health struggles assessed the unique challenges that professional tennis players face. He highlighted the dynamic nature of the sport, where both physical and mental aspects are subject to constant changes. From the playing surface to travel-induced time zone adjustments, the demands on players can be overwhelming.

Berrettini likened the experience to a delicate balance, where finding the right condition to perform is crucial, yet excessive play carries its own risks. Despite the difficulties, Berrettini expressed his positive outlook and newfound sense of well-being. “Today I feel good inside and I have a smile when I take the field,” he shared.

Nick Kyrgios’ gesture of compassion and understanding resonates not only with Berrettini but also with the broader tennis community. Mental health awareness in sports has been gaining momentum, and moments like these showcase the power of empathy. As the tennis world rallies around Matteo Berrettini, his openness about his struggles contributes to a growing conversation.