For almost a month, two wheels will be the focus point of the world. The 2022 Tour de France begins and all the cycling community will be very interested in what is going to happen this year. Here is the full information as to TV coverage, route map, teams and riders.

The time has come for the cycling world to pay attention to every sports channel that will broadcast their favorite competition in this discipline: the Tour de France. The 109th edition of this legendary tournament will be, as each year, very demanding for every rider, but only one can take the glory back home.

This year, the 23 year-old Tadej Pogacar is seen as the best candidate to win the competition. It could be a back-to-back championship for the slovenian and the UAE Team Emirates, but there are also some other riders like Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), who are looking to take the crown away from Pogacar.

For 23 days, France and Denmark will receive the 218 riders to see how they develop through each stage. Of course, the rest days are important, but not only for the physical aspect, also it will be necessary for the contestants to clear their minds and fully focus in their training, route and bodies to get the first place in the competition.

TV coverage for the 2022 Tour de France: How to watch in the US

The 2022 Tour de France in its 109th edition will be available for broadcast in the United States through fuboTV and PeacockTV. The entire competition will be available on this websites; since the first stage on July, 1st, until the last one (July, 24th).

2022 Tour de France: Route map

The competition will start in Copenhagen, Denmark, and it will end in Paris, France. As its name says, most of the stages will take place at this last country and the crowning will be at Champs-Elysees.

2022 Tour de France: Schedule and stages

Date Miles Location Stage 1 07/01 8.2 Copenhague - Copenhague Stage 2 07/02 125.64 Roskilde - Nyborg Stage 3 07/03 113.09 Velje - Sonderborg TRANSFER 07/04 - - Stage 4 07/05 106.56 Dunkerque - Calais Stage 5 07/06 97.55 Lille Metropole - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut Stage 6 07/07 136.7 Binche - Longwy Stage 7 07/08 109.67 Tomblaine - La Super Planche des Belles Filles Stage 8 07/09 115.88 Dole - Lausanne Stage 9 07/10 119.92 Aigle - Chatel les Portes du Soleil REST 07/11 - Morzine les Portes du Soleil Stage 10 07/12 92.27 Morzine les Portes du Soleil - Megeve Stage 11 07/13 94.44 Albertville - Col du Granon Serre Chevalier Stage 12 07/14 102.83 Briancon - Alpe D'Huez Stage 13 07/15 119.92 Le Bourg D'Oisans - Saint-Etienne Stage 14 07/16 119.61 Saint-Etienne - Mende Stage 15 07/17 125.82 Rodez - Carcassonne REST 07/18 Carcassonne Stage 16 07/19 110.91 Carcassonne - Foix Stage 17 07/20 80.77 Saint-Gaudens - Peyragudes Stage 18 07/21 89.16 Lourdes - Hautacam Stage 19 07/22 117.12 Castelnau-Magnoac - Cahors Stage 20 07/23 25.28 Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour Stage 21 07/24 72.07 Paris la Defense Arena - Paris Champs-Elysees

2022 Tour de France: Teams