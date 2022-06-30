The time has come for the cycling world to pay attention to every sports channel that will broadcast their favorite competition in this discipline: the Tour de France. The 109th edition of this legendary tournament will be, as each year, very demanding for every rider, but only one can take the glory back home.
This year, the 23 year-old Tadej Pogacar is seen as the best candidate to win the competition. It could be a back-to-back championship for the slovenian and the UAE Team Emirates, but there are also some other riders like Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), who are looking to take the crown away from Pogacar.
For 23 days, France and Denmark will receive the 218 riders to see how they develop through each stage. Of course, the rest days are important, but not only for the physical aspect, also it will be necessary for the contestants to clear their minds and fully focus in their training, route and bodies to get the first place in the competition.
TV coverage for the 2022 Tour de France: How to watch in the US
The 2022 Tour de France in its 109th edition will be available for broadcast in the United States through fuboTV and PeacockTV. The entire competition will be available on this websites; since the first stage on July, 1st, until the last one (July, 24th).
2022 Tour de France: Route map
The competition will start in Copenhagen, Denmark, and it will end in Paris, France. As its name says, most of the stages will take place at this last country and the crowning will be at Champs-Elysees.
2022 Tour de France: Schedule and stages
|Date
|Miles
|Location
|Stage 1
|07/01
|8.2
|Copenhague - Copenhague
|Stage 2
|07/02
|125.64
|Roskilde - Nyborg
|Stage 3
|07/03
|113.09
|Velje - Sonderborg
|TRANSFER
|07/04
|-
|-
|Stage 4
|07/05
|106.56
|Dunkerque - Calais
|Stage 5
|07/06
|97.55
|Lille Metropole - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut
|Stage 6
|07/07
|136.7
|Binche - Longwy
|Stage 7
|07/08
|109.67
|Tomblaine - La Super Planche des Belles Filles
|Stage 8
|07/09
|115.88
|Dole - Lausanne
|Stage 9
|07/10
|119.92
|Aigle - Chatel les Portes du Soleil
|REST
|07/11
|-
|Morzine les Portes du Soleil
|Stage 10
|07/12
|92.27
|Morzine les Portes du Soleil - Megeve
|Stage 11
|07/13
|94.44
|Albertville - Col du Granon Serre Chevalier
|Stage 12
|07/14
|102.83
|Briancon - Alpe D'Huez
|Stage 13
|07/15
|119.92
|Le Bourg D'Oisans - Saint-Etienne
|Stage 14
|07/16
|119.61
|Saint-Etienne - Mende
|Stage 15
|07/17
|125.82
|Rodez - Carcassonne
|REST
|07/18
|Carcassonne
|Stage 16
|07/19
|110.91
|Carcassonne - Foix
|Stage 17
|07/20
|80.77
|Saint-Gaudens - Peyragudes
|Stage 18
|07/21
|89.16
|Lourdes - Hautacam
|Stage 19
|07/22
|117.12
|Castelnau-Magnoac - Cahors
|Stage 20
|07/23
|25.28
|Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour
|Stage 21
|07/24
|72.07
|Paris la Defense Arena - Paris Champs-Elysees
2022 Tour de France: Teams
|Leader
|Team Name
|1
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Primoz Roglic
|Jumbo - Visma
|3
|Geraint Thomas
|Ineaos Grenadiers
|4
|Ben O'Connor
|AG2R Citroen Team
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|6
|Fabio Jakobsen
|Quick-step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|Enric Mas
|Movistar Team
|8
|Guillaume Martin
|Cofidis
|9
|Jack Haig
|Bahrain Victorius
|10
|David Gaudu
|Groupama - FDJ
|11
|Mathieu Van der Poel
|Alpecin - Deceuninck
|12
|Romain Bardet
|Team DSM
|13
|Alexander Kristoff
|Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko
|Astana - Qazaqstan Team
|15
|Rigoberto Uran
|EF Education - Easypost
|16
|Nairo Quintana
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|17
|Caleb Ewan
|Lotto Soudal
|18
|Mads Pedersen
|Trek Segafredo
|19
|Peter Sagan
|Totalenergies
|20
|Chris Froome
|Israel - Premier Tech
|21
|Michael Matthews
|Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
|22
|Frank Bonnamour
|B&B Hotels - KTM