The time has come for the cycling world to pay attention to every sports channel that will broadcast their favorite competition in this discipline: the Tour de France. The 109th edition of this legendary tournament will be, as each year, very demanding for every rider, but only one can take the glory back home.

This year, the 23 year-old Tadej Pogacar is seen as the best candidate to win the competition. It could be a back-to-back championship for the slovenian and the UAE Team Emirates, but there are also some other riders like Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Daniel Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers), who are looking to take the crown away from Pogacar.

For 23 days, France and Denmark will receive the 218 riders to see how they develop through each stage. Of course, the rest days are important, but not only for the physical aspect, also it will be necessary for the contestants to clear their minds and fully focus in their training, route and bodies to get the first place in the competition.

TV coverage for the 2022 Tour de France: How to watch in the US

The 2022 Tour de France in its 109th edition will be available for broadcast in the United States through fuboTV and PeacockTV. The entire competition will be available on this websites; since the first stage on July, 1st, until the last one (July, 24th).

2022 Tour de France: Route map

The competition will start in Copenhagen, Denmark, and it will end in Paris, France. As its name says, most of the stages will take place at this last country and the crowning will be at Champs-Elysees.

2022 Tour de France: Schedule and stages

  Date Miles Location
Stage 1 07/01 8.2 Copenhague - Copenhague
Stage 2 07/02 125.64 Roskilde - Nyborg
Stage 3 07/03 113.09 Velje - Sonderborg
TRANSFER 07/04 - -
Stage 4 07/05 106.56 Dunkerque - Calais
Stage 5 07/06 97.55 Lille Metropole - Arenberg Porte du Hainaut
Stage 6 07/07 136.7 Binche - Longwy
Stage 7 07/08 109.67 Tomblaine - La Super Planche des Belles Filles
Stage 8 07/09 115.88 Dole - Lausanne
Stage 9 07/10 119.92 Aigle - Chatel les Portes du Soleil
REST 07/11 - Morzine les Portes du Soleil
Stage 10 07/12 92.27 Morzine les Portes du Soleil - Megeve
Stage 11 07/13 94.44 Albertville - Col du Granon Serre Chevalier
Stage 12 07/14 102.83 Briancon - Alpe D'Huez
Stage 13 07/15 119.92 Le Bourg D'Oisans - Saint-Etienne
Stage 14 07/16 119.61 Saint-Etienne - Mende
Stage 15 07/17 125.82 Rodez - Carcassonne
REST 07/18   Carcassonne
Stage 16 07/19 110.91 Carcassonne - Foix
Stage 17 07/20 80.77 Saint-Gaudens - Peyragudes
Stage 18 07/21 89.16 Lourdes - Hautacam
Stage 19 07/22 117.12 Castelnau-Magnoac - Cahors
Stage 20 07/23 25.28 Lacapelle-Marival - Rocamadour
Stage 21 07/24 72.07 Paris la Defense Arena - Paris Champs-Elysees

2022 Tour de France: Teams

  Leader Team Name
1 Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates
2 Primoz Roglic Jumbo - Visma
3 Geraint Thomas Ineaos Grenadiers
4 Ben O'Connor AG2R Citroen Team
5 Aleksandr Vlasov Bora - Hansgrohe
6 Fabio Jakobsen Quick-step Alpha Vinyl Team
7 Enric Mas Movistar Team
8 Guillaume Martin Cofidis
9 Jack Haig Bahrain Victorius
10 David Gaudu Groupama - FDJ
11 Mathieu Van der Poel Alpecin - Deceuninck
12 Romain Bardet Team DSM
13 Alexander Kristoff Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux
14 Alexey Lutsenko Astana - Qazaqstan Team
15 Rigoberto Uran EF Education - Easypost
16 Nairo Quintana Team Arkea - Samsic
17 Caleb Ewan Lotto Soudal
18 Mads Pedersen Trek Segafredo
19 Peter Sagan Totalenergies
20 Chris Froome Israel - Premier Tech
21 Michael Matthews Team Bikeexchange - Jayco
22 Frank Bonnamour B&B Hotels - KTM