The 2022 Tour de France has started and every cycling fan is thrilled to know which team and rider is going to be the winner this year. It is necessary for the contestants to be fully concentrated in the path they will travel in order to not lose a step in their way to a glory that only some have acquired through the years.
It is known that Europe has completely dominated the Tour the France each year. In the end of the 20th century and early 2000s, the United States had a huge representative in this competition: Lance Armstrong. The 1993 World champion won seven consecutive editions (1999 - 2005), but then the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) took the titles away due to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.
In 108 editions of this huge tournament, there has been, oficially, two non-european winners: Greg LeMond (United States) and Egan Bernal (Colombia). It is an exhausting competition and not everyone can even finish, so it is important to train very hard everyday in order to aspire to get the trophy back home.
Complete list of Tour de France champions
There has been 21 different champions through the 108 editions of the Tour de France, which started back in 1903. The competition has changed since then, increasing the stages and miles gradually.
|Year
|Cyclist
|Country
|Team
|Miles
|1903
|Maurice Garin
|France
|La Francaise
|1,509
|1904
|Henrei Cornet
|France
|Conte
|1,509
|1905
|Louis Trousselier
|France
|Peugeot - Wolber
|1,860
|1906
|Rene Pottier
|France
|Peugeot - Wolber
|2,881
|1907
|Lucien Petit-Breton
|France
|Peugeot - Wolber
|2,789
|1908
|Lucien Petit-Breton
|France
|Peugeot - Wolber
|2,794
|1909
|Francois Faber
|Luxembourg
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|2,795
|1910
|Octave Lapize
|France
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|2,942
|1911
|Gustave Garrigou
|France
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|3,320
|1912
|Odile Defraye
|Belgium
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|3,286
|1913
|Philippe Thys
|Belgium
|Peugeot - Wolber
|3,285
|1914
|Philippe Thys
|Belgium
|Peugeot - Wolber
|3,340
|1915
|-
|Suspended due to World War I
|-
|-
|1916
|-
|Suspended due to World War I
|-
|-
|1917
|-
|Suspended due to World War I
|-
|-
|1918
|-
|Suspended due to World War I
|-
|-
|1919
|Firmin Lambot
|Belgium
|Le Sportive
|3,450
|1920
|Philippe Thys
|Belgium
|Le Sportive
|3,419
|1921
|Leon Scieur
|Belgium
|Le Sportive
|3,408
|1922
|Firmin Lambot
|Belgium
|Peugeot - Wolber
|3,340
|1923
|Henri Pelissier
|France
|Automoto - Hutchinson
|3,347
|1924
|Ottavio Bottecchia
|Italy
|Automoto
|3,371
|1925
|Ottavio Bottecchia
|Italy
|Automoto - Hutchinson
|3,380
|1926
|Lucien Buysse
|Belgium
|Automoto - Hutchinson
|3,570
|1927
|Nicolas Frantz
|Luxembourg
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|3,354
|1928
|Nicolas Frantz
|Luxembourg
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|3,403
|1929
|Maurice de Waele
|Belgium
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|3,285
|1930
|Andre Leducq
|France
|Alcyon - Dunlop
|2,996
|1931
|Antonin Magne
|France
|France
|3,163
|1932
|Andre Leducq
|France
|France
|2,783
|1933
|Georges Speicher
|France
|France
|2,731
|1934
|Antonin Magne
|France
|France
|2,780
|1935
|Romain Maes
|Belgium
|Belgium
|2,696
|1936
|Sylvere Maes
|Belgium
|Belgium
|2,760
|1937
|Roger Lapeble
|France
|France
|2,743
|1938
|Gino Bartali
|Italy
|Italy
|2,917
|1939
|Sylvere Maes
|Belgium
|Belgium
|2,625
|1940
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1941
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1942
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1943
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1944
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1945
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1946
|-
|Suspended due to World War II
|-
|-
|1947
|Jean Robiv
|France
|France
|2,884
|1948
|Gino Bartali
|Italy
|Italy
|3,058
|1949
|Fausto Coppi
|Italy
|Italy
|2,988
|1950
|Ferdinand Kubler
|Switzerland
|Switzerland
|2,966
|1951
|Hugo Joblet
|Switzerland
|Switzerland
|2,910
|1952
|Fausto Coppi
|Italy
|Italy
|3,043
|1953
|Loison Bobet
|France
|France
|2,781
|1954
|Loison Bobet
|France
|France
|2,893
|1955
|Loison Bobet
|France
|France
|2,793
|1956
|Roger Walkowiak
|France
|France
|2,795
|1957
|Jacques Anquetil
|France
|France
|2,901
|1958
|Charly Gaul
|Luxembourg
|Luxembourg
|2,684
|1959
|Federimo Bahamontes
|Spain
|Spain
|2,708
|1960
|Gastone Nencini
|Italy
|Italy
|2,593
|1961
|Jacques Anquetil
|France
|France
|2,732
|1962
|Jacques Anquetil
|France
|Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson
|2,656
|1963
|Jacques Anquetil
|France
|Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson
|2,571
|1964
|Jacques Anquetil
|France
|Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson
|2,799
|1965
|Felice Gimondi
|Italy
|Salvarani
|2,602
|1966
|Lucien aimar
|France
|Forde France - Hutchinson
|2,690
|1967
|Roger Pincgeon
|France
|Peugeot - BP - Michelin
|2,970
|1968
|Jan Janssen
|Netherlands
|Pelforth - Sauvage - Lejeune
|2,791
|1969
|Eddy Merckx
|Belgium
|Faema
|2,558
|1970
|Eddy Merckx
|Belgium
|Faemino - Faema
|2,643
|1971
|Eddy Merckx
|Belgium
|Molteni
|2,242
|1972
|Eddy Merckx
|Belgium
|Molteni
|2,390
|1973
|Luic Ocana
|Spain
|Bic
|2,540
|1974
|Eddy Merckx
|Belgium
|Molteni
|2,546
|1975
|Bernard Thevenet
|France
|Peugeot - BP - Michelin
|2,500
|1976
|Lucien Van Impe
|Belgium
|Gitane - Campagnolo
|2,496
|1977
|Bernard Thevenet
|France
|Peugeot - BP - Michelin
|2,545
|1978
|Bernard Hinault
|France
|Renault - Gitane - Campagnolo
|2,428
|1979
|Bernard Hinault
|France
|Renault - Gitane
|2,339
|1980
|Joop Zoetemelk
|Netherlands
|TI - Raleigh - Creda
|2,387
|1981
|Bernard Hinault
|France
|Renaul - Elf - Gitane
|2,332
|1982
|Bernard Hinault
|France
|Renaul - Elf - Gitane
|2,179
|1983
|Laurent Fignon
|France
|Renaul - Elf
|2,367
|1984
|Laurent Fignon
|France
|Renaul - Elf
|2,499
|1985
|Bernard Hinault
|France
|La Vie Claire
|2,544
|1986
|Greg LeMond
|United States
|La Vie Claire
|2,544
|1987
|Stepchen Roche
|Ireland
|Carrera Jeans - Vagabond
|2,629
|1988
|Pedro Delgado
|Spain
|Reynolds
|2,042
|1989
|Greg LeMond
|United States
|AD Renting - W - Cup - Bottecchia
|2,041
|1990
|Greg LeMond
|United States
|Z - Tomasso
|2,177
|1991
|Miguel Indurain
|Spain
|Banesto
|2,432
|1992
|Miguel Indurain
|Spain
|Banesto
|2,475
|1993
|Miguel Indurain
|Spain
|Banesto
|2,308
|1994
|Miguel Indurain
|Spain
|Banesto
|2,472
|1995
|Miguel Indurain
|Spain
|Banesto
|2,259
|1996
|Bjarne Riis
|Denmark
|Team Telekom
|2,339
|1997
|Jan Ullrich
|Germany
|Team Telekom
|2,450
|1998
|Marco Pantani
|Italy
|Mercatone Uno - Bianchi
|2,408
|1999
|-
|No winner*
|-
|-
|2000
|-
|No winner*
|-
|-
|2001
|-
|No winner*
|-
|-
|2002
|-
|No winner*
|-
|-
|2003
|-
|No winner*
|-
|-
|2004
|-
|No winner*
|-
|-
|2005
|-
|No winner*
|-
|2006
|Oscar Pereiro
|Spain
|Caisse d'Espagne - Illes Balears
|2,272
|2007
|Alberto Contador
|Spain
|Discovery Channel
|2,220
|2008
|Carlos Sastre
|Spain
|Team CSC
|2,211
|2009
|Alberto Contador
|Spain
|Astana
|2,149
|2010
|Andy Schleck
|Luxembourg
|Team Saxo Bank
|2,263
|2011
|Cadel Evans
|Australia
|BMC Racing Team
|2,130
|2012
|Bradley Wiggins
|Great Britain
|Team Sky
|2,172
|2013
|Chris Froome
|Great Britain
|Team Sky
|2,115
|2014
|Vicenzo Nibali
|Italy
|Astana
|2,274.5
|2015
|Chris Froome
|Great Britain
|Team Sky
|2,088
|2016
|Chris Froome
|Great Britain
|Team Sky
|2,193
|2017
|Chris Froome
|Great Britain
|Team Sky
|2,200
|2018
|Geraint Thomas
|Great Britain
|Team Sky
|2,081
|2019
|Egan Bernal
|Colombia
|Team Igneos
|2,092
|2020
|Tadej Pogacar
|Slovenia
|UAE Team Emirates
|2,165
|2021
|Tadej Pogacar
|Slovenia
|UAE Team Emirates
|2,121.6
*Years in which Lance Armstrong (United States) won the Tour de France, but then the UCI stated the use of performance-enhancing drugs.