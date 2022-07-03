The 2022 Tour de France has started and every cycling fan is thrilled to know which team and rider is going to be the winner this year. It is necessary for the contestants to be fully concentrated in the path they will travel in order to not lose a step in their way to a glory that only some have acquired through the years.

It is known that Europe has completely dominated the Tour the France each year. In the end of the 20th century and early 2000s, the United States had a huge representative in this competition: Lance Armstrong. The 1993 World champion won seven consecutive editions (1999 - 2005), but then the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) took the titles away due to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

In 108 editions of this huge tournament, there has been, oficially, two non-european winners: Greg LeMond (United States) and Egan Bernal (Colombia). It is an exhausting competition and not everyone can even finish, so it is important to train very hard everyday in order to aspire to get the trophy back home.

Complete list of Tour de France champions

There has been 21 different champions through the 108 editions of the Tour de France, which started back in 1903. The competition has changed since then, increasing the stages and miles gradually.

Year Cyclist Country Team Miles
1903 Maurice Garin France La Francaise 1,509
1904 Henrei Cornet France Conte 1,509
1905 Louis Trousselier France Peugeot - Wolber 1,860
1906 Rene Pottier France Peugeot - Wolber 2,881
1907 Lucien Petit-Breton France Peugeot - Wolber 2,789
1908 Lucien Petit-Breton France Peugeot - Wolber 2,794
1909 Francois Faber Luxembourg Alcyon - Dunlop 2,795
1910 Octave Lapize France Alcyon - Dunlop 2,942
1911 Gustave Garrigou France Alcyon - Dunlop 3,320
1912 Odile Defraye Belgium Alcyon - Dunlop 3,286
1913 Philippe Thys Belgium Peugeot - Wolber 3,285
1914 Philippe Thys Belgium Peugeot - Wolber 3,340
1915 -     Suspended due to World War I  - -
1916 -  Suspended due to World War I  - -
1917 - Suspended due to World War I  - -
1918  - Suspended due to World War I - -
1919 Firmin Lambot Belgium Le Sportive 3,450
1920 Philippe Thys Belgium Le Sportive 3,419
1921 Leon Scieur Belgium Le Sportive 3,408
1922 Firmin Lambot Belgium Peugeot - Wolber 3,340
1923 Henri Pelissier France Automoto - Hutchinson 3,347
1924 Ottavio Bottecchia Italy Automoto 3,371
1925 Ottavio Bottecchia Italy Automoto - Hutchinson 3,380
1926 Lucien Buysse Belgium Automoto - Hutchinson 3,570
1927 Nicolas Frantz Luxembourg Alcyon - Dunlop 3,354
1928 Nicolas Frantz Luxembourg Alcyon - Dunlop 3,403
1929 Maurice de Waele Belgium Alcyon - Dunlop 3,285
1930 Andre Leducq France Alcyon - Dunlop  2,996
1931 Antonin Magne France France 3,163
1932 Andre Leducq France France 2,783
1933 Georges Speicher France France 2,731
1934 Antonin Magne France France 2,780
1935 Romain Maes Belgium Belgium 2,696
1936 Sylvere Maes Belgium Belgium 2,760
1937 Roger Lapeble France France 2,743
1938 Gino Bartali      Italy Italy 2,917
1939 Sylvere Maes Belgium Belgium 2,625
 1940 - Suspended due to World War II  -  -
 1941  - Suspended due to World War II    -  -
1942  - Suspended due to World War II   -  -
 1943  -  Suspended due to World War II   -  -
 1944  - Suspended due to World War II   -  -
 1945  - Suspended due to World War II   -  -
 1946  - Suspended due to World War II   -  -
 1947  Jean Robiv France France 2,884
 1948 Gino Bartali Italy Italy 3,058
1949 Fausto Coppi Italy Italy 2,988
1950 Ferdinand Kubler Switzerland Switzerland 2,966
1951 Hugo Joblet Switzerland Switzerland 2,910
1952 Fausto Coppi Italy Italy 3,043
1953 Loison Bobet  France France   2,781
1954 Loison Bobet  France  France   2,893
1955 Loison Bobet  France  France   2,793
1956  Roger Walkowiak France  France   2,795
1957 Jacques Anquetil France  France  2,901
1958 Charly Gaul  Luxembourg Luxembourg   2,684
1959 Federimo Bahamontes Spain Spain 2,708
1960 Gastone Nencini Italy Italy 2,593
 1961  Jacques Anquetil  France  France   2,732
 1962 Jacques Anquetil  France  Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson   2,656
 1963 Jacques Anquetil  France  Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson   2,571
 1964 Jacques Anquetil  France  Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson    2,799
 1965  Felice Gimondi Italy Salvarani 2,602
 1966 Lucien aimar France Forde France - Hutchinson 2,690
 1967 Roger Pincgeon France Peugeot - BP - Michelin 2,970
 1968 Jan Janssen Netherlands Pelforth - Sauvage - Lejeune 2,791
 1969  Eddy Merckx  Belgium  Faema 2,558
 1970 Eddy Merckx  Belgium  Faemino - Faema  2,643
 1971 Eddy Merckx  Belgium  Molteni  2,242
 1972 Eddy Merckx  Belgium   Molteni 2,390
 1973 Luic Ocana Spain Bic 2,540
 1974 Eddy Merckx  Belgium  Molteni   2,546
1975 Bernard Thevenet France Peugeot - BP - Michelin 2,500
1976  Lucien Van Impe Belgium Gitane - Campagnolo 2,496
 1977 Bernard Thevenet  France  Peugeot - BP - Michelin   2,545
 1978  Bernard Hinault  France  Renault - Gitane - Campagnolo  2,428
 1979 Bernard Hinault   France Renault - Gitane  2,339
 1980 Joop Zoetemelk Netherlands  TI - Raleigh - Creda 2,387
 1981 Bernard Hinault   France   Renaul - Elf - Gitane  2,332
 1982 Bernard Hinault  France  Renaul - Elf - Gitane  2,179
 1983 Laurent Fignon France Renaul - Elf 2,367
 1984 Laurent Fignon France Renaul - Elf 2,499
 1985 Bernard Hinault  France  La Vie Claire 2,544
 1986 Greg LeMond United States La Vie Claire 2,544
 1987  Stepchen Roche  Ireland Carrera Jeans - Vagabond  2,629
 1988 Pedro Delgado Spain Reynolds 2,042
 1989 Greg LeMond United States AD Renting - W - Cup - Bottecchia 2,041
 1990 Greg LeMond United States Z - Tomasso 2,177
1991  Miguel Indurain  Spain  Banesto  2,432
 1992 Miguel Indurain  Spain  Banesto  2,475
1993 Miguel Indurain  Spain  Banesto   2,308
 1994 Miguel Indurain  Spain  Banesto   2,472
 1995 Miguel Indurain  Spain  Banesto   2,259
 1996  Bjarne Riis Denmark Team Telekom 2,339
 1997 Jan Ullrich Germany Team Telekom 2,450
 1998 Marco Pantani Italy Mercatone Uno - Bianchi 2,408
 1999  - No winner* - -
 2000 - No winner*  - -
 2001 - No winner*  - -
2002 - No winner*  - -
2003 - No winner*  - -
2004 - No winner*  - -
2005 - No winner*  -  
2006 Oscar Pereiro Spain Caisse d'Espagne - Illes Balears 2,272
2007 Alberto Contador Spain Discovery Channel 2,220
2008 Carlos Sastre Spain Team CSC 2,211
2009 Alberto Contador Spain Astana 2,149
2010 Andy Schleck Luxembourg Team Saxo Bank 2,263
2011 Cadel Evans Australia BMC Racing Team 2,130
2012 Bradley Wiggins Great Britain Team Sky 2,172
2013 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,115
2014 Vicenzo Nibali Italy Astana 2,274.5
2015 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,088
2016 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,193
2017 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,200
2018 Geraint Thomas Great Britain Team Sky 2,081
2019 Egan Bernal Colombia Team Igneos 2,092
2020 Tadej Pogacar Slovenia UAE Team Emirates 2,165
2021 Tadej Pogacar Slovenia UAE Team Emirates 2,121.6

 *Years in which Lance Armstrong (United States) won the Tour de France, but then the UCI stated the use of performance-enhancing drugs. 