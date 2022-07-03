Over the years, the most iconic competition in the cycling world has seen tons of riders trying to win every one of the stages in the Tour de France. It is a very stressfull and demanding tournament that only the best prepared have been able to dominate and become champions through the 108 editions.

The 2022 Tour de France has started and every cycling fan is thrilled to know which team and rider is going to be the winner this year. It is necessary for the contestants to be fully concentrated in the path they will travel in order to not lose a step in their way to a glory that only some have acquired through the years.

It is known that Europe has completely dominated the Tour the France each year. In the end of the 20th century and early 2000s, the United States had a huge representative in this competition: Lance Armstrong. The 1993 World champion won seven consecutive editions (1999 - 2005), but then the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) took the titles away due to the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

In 108 editions of this huge tournament, there has been, oficially, two non-european winners: Greg LeMond (United States) and Egan Bernal (Colombia). It is an exhausting competition and not everyone can even finish, so it is important to train very hard everyday in order to aspire to get the trophy back home.

Complete list of Tour de France champions

There has been 21 different champions through the 108 editions of the Tour de France, which started back in 1903. The competition has changed since then, increasing the stages and miles gradually.

Year Cyclist Country Team Miles 1903 Maurice Garin France La Francaise 1,509 1904 Henrei Cornet France Conte 1,509 1905 Louis Trousselier France Peugeot - Wolber 1,860 1906 Rene Pottier France Peugeot - Wolber 2,881 1907 Lucien Petit-Breton France Peugeot - Wolber 2,789 1908 Lucien Petit-Breton France Peugeot - Wolber 2,794 1909 Francois Faber Luxembourg Alcyon - Dunlop 2,795 1910 Octave Lapize France Alcyon - Dunlop 2,942 1911 Gustave Garrigou France Alcyon - Dunlop 3,320 1912 Odile Defraye Belgium Alcyon - Dunlop 3,286 1913 Philippe Thys Belgium Peugeot - Wolber 3,285 1914 Philippe Thys Belgium Peugeot - Wolber 3,340 1915 - Suspended due to World War I - - 1916 - Suspended due to World War I - - 1917 - Suspended due to World War I - - 1918 - Suspended due to World War I - - 1919 Firmin Lambot Belgium Le Sportive 3,450 1920 Philippe Thys Belgium Le Sportive 3,419 1921 Leon Scieur Belgium Le Sportive 3,408 1922 Firmin Lambot Belgium Peugeot - Wolber 3,340 1923 Henri Pelissier France Automoto - Hutchinson 3,347 1924 Ottavio Bottecchia Italy Automoto 3,371 1925 Ottavio Bottecchia Italy Automoto - Hutchinson 3,380 1926 Lucien Buysse Belgium Automoto - Hutchinson 3,570 1927 Nicolas Frantz Luxembourg Alcyon - Dunlop 3,354 1928 Nicolas Frantz Luxembourg Alcyon - Dunlop 3,403 1929 Maurice de Waele Belgium Alcyon - Dunlop 3,285 1930 Andre Leducq France Alcyon - Dunlop 2,996 1931 Antonin Magne France France 3,163 1932 Andre Leducq France France 2,783 1933 Georges Speicher France France 2,731 1934 Antonin Magne France France 2,780 1935 Romain Maes Belgium Belgium 2,696 1936 Sylvere Maes Belgium Belgium 2,760 1937 Roger Lapeble France France 2,743 1938 Gino Bartali Italy Italy 2,917 1939 Sylvere Maes Belgium Belgium 2,625 1940 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1941 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1942 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1943 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1944 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1945 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1946 - Suspended due to World War II - - 1947 Jean Robiv France France 2,884 1948 Gino Bartali Italy Italy 3,058 1949 Fausto Coppi Italy Italy 2,988 1950 Ferdinand Kubler Switzerland Switzerland 2,966 1951 Hugo Joblet Switzerland Switzerland 2,910 1952 Fausto Coppi Italy Italy 3,043 1953 Loison Bobet France France 2,781 1954 Loison Bobet France France 2,893 1955 Loison Bobet France France 2,793 1956 Roger Walkowiak France France 2,795 1957 Jacques Anquetil France France 2,901 1958 Charly Gaul Luxembourg Luxembourg 2,684 1959 Federimo Bahamontes Spain Spain 2,708 1960 Gastone Nencini Italy Italy 2,593 1961 Jacques Anquetil France France 2,732 1962 Jacques Anquetil France Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson 2,656 1963 Jacques Anquetil France Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson 2,571 1964 Jacques Anquetil France Saint-Raphael - Heylett - Hutchinson 2,799 1965 Felice Gimondi Italy Salvarani 2,602 1966 Lucien aimar France Forde France - Hutchinson 2,690 1967 Roger Pincgeon France Peugeot - BP - Michelin 2,970 1968 Jan Janssen Netherlands Pelforth - Sauvage - Lejeune 2,791 1969 Eddy Merckx Belgium Faema 2,558 1970 Eddy Merckx Belgium Faemino - Faema 2,643 1971 Eddy Merckx Belgium Molteni 2,242 1972 Eddy Merckx Belgium Molteni 2,390 1973 Luic Ocana Spain Bic 2,540 1974 Eddy Merckx Belgium Molteni 2,546 1975 Bernard Thevenet France Peugeot - BP - Michelin 2,500 1976 Lucien Van Impe Belgium Gitane - Campagnolo 2,496 1977 Bernard Thevenet France Peugeot - BP - Michelin 2,545 1978 Bernard Hinault France Renault - Gitane - Campagnolo 2,428 1979 Bernard Hinault France Renault - Gitane 2,339 1980 Joop Zoetemelk Netherlands TI - Raleigh - Creda 2,387 1981 Bernard Hinault France Renaul - Elf - Gitane 2,332 1982 Bernard Hinault France Renaul - Elf - Gitane 2,179 1983 Laurent Fignon France Renaul - Elf 2,367 1984 Laurent Fignon France Renaul - Elf 2,499 1985 Bernard Hinault France La Vie Claire 2,544 1986 Greg LeMond United States La Vie Claire 2,544 1987 Stepchen Roche Ireland Carrera Jeans - Vagabond 2,629 1988 Pedro Delgado Spain Reynolds 2,042 1989 Greg LeMond United States AD Renting - W - Cup - Bottecchia 2,041 1990 Greg LeMond United States Z - Tomasso 2,177 1991 Miguel Indurain Spain Banesto 2,432 1992 Miguel Indurain Spain Banesto 2,475 1993 Miguel Indurain Spain Banesto 2,308 1994 Miguel Indurain Spain Banesto 2,472 1995 Miguel Indurain Spain Banesto 2,259 1996 Bjarne Riis Denmark Team Telekom 2,339 1997 Jan Ullrich Germany Team Telekom 2,450 1998 Marco Pantani Italy Mercatone Uno - Bianchi 2,408 1999 - No winner* - - 2000 - No winner* - - 2001 - No winner* - - 2002 - No winner* - - 2003 - No winner* - - 2004 - No winner* - - 2005 - No winner* - 2006 Oscar Pereiro Spain Caisse d'Espagne - Illes Balears 2,272 2007 Alberto Contador Spain Discovery Channel 2,220 2008 Carlos Sastre Spain Team CSC 2,211 2009 Alberto Contador Spain Astana 2,149 2010 Andy Schleck Luxembourg Team Saxo Bank 2,263 2011 Cadel Evans Australia BMC Racing Team 2,130 2012 Bradley Wiggins Great Britain Team Sky 2,172 2013 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,115 2014 Vicenzo Nibali Italy Astana 2,274.5 2015 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,088 2016 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,193 2017 Chris Froome Great Britain Team Sky 2,200 2018 Geraint Thomas Great Britain Team Sky 2,081 2019 Egan Bernal Colombia Team Igneos 2,092 2020 Tadej Pogacar Slovenia UAE Team Emirates 2,165 2021 Tadej Pogacar Slovenia UAE Team Emirates 2,121.6

*Years in which Lance Armstrong (United States) won the Tour de France, but then the UCI stated the use of performance-enhancing drugs.