United States will play against France in what will be the final of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

The final game of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League will be between one of the main favorites, the United States and the last Olympic champions, France. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

The American team has been one of the strongest throughout this tournament, obtaining a win/loss balance of 10-2 in the first phase, although having fewer points than Italy and Poland, they had to stay in third place. . In the quarterfinals they beat Brazil with authority and it was expected that against the Poles it would be a tough semifinal, although the 3-0 and especially the last set very much in favor of the Americans gave them a more than deserved step to the final.

The French also came from winning with great authority a semifinal that was expected to be very close, and not a few gave the Italians as favorites much more than the French, however, just as it happened with the United States, they won by 3- 0 with a very bad last set from Italy. Now they will seek to be champions, just as they were a year ago in Tokyo at the Olympic Games.

United States vs France: Date

United States and France will face each other at the Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy this Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM (ET) for the final of this FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League.

United States vs France: Time by States in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

United States vs France: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League final game between United States and France will be available to watch in the United States on: volleyballworld.tv. Volleyball TV.

