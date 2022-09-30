In the last a group phase match of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, United States will face Serbia. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States vs Serbia: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship in the US

United States will play against Serbia in what will be the last group stage game for them in this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

Although both teams have already assured their presence in the next round, this will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting games of the group stage of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship, since not only will the two undefeated leaders of Pool C play, but also two of the best in the tournament.

The United States have put in a very solid performance, winning 12 sets and only losing 1 to Bulgaria. For Serbia it was also 12 sets won and only 2 lost also against the Bulgarians (who, curiously, despite not having won a single game in the championship, are the only ones who complicated the Serbs and the Americans). This duel will then define which of the two will be the absolute leader.

United States vs Serbia: Date

United States will face Serbia in Lodz, Poland this Saturday, October 1 2022 at 1:00 PM (ET) in what will be the last group stage game of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship.

United States vs Serbia: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

United States vs Serbia: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Women's World Championship group stage game between United States and Serbia will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

