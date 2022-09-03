United States will face Turkey for the round of 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

United States vs Turkey: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship in the US

In one of the most interesting games of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16, United States and Turkey will face each other. Here you can find out all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream.

The United States is one of the candidates to at least reach the final stages of this 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship. In the group stage they predictably beat Bulgaria and Mexico, and as could be foreseen, they had to define the leadership of the group against Poland, other of the main candidates to win this tournament.

The first set went to the Americans, but then the Poles would win all three in a row, thus winning a game that was thought to be tougher. Likewise, the second place allows them to access the round of 16 where the tough Turkish team awaits them, also second in their group, and who hope to be able to surprise the strong team from the United States.

United States vs Turkey: Date

United States will play against Turkey will face each other in Gliwice, Poland this Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 11:30 AM (ET) for the round 16 of the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship.

United States vs Turkey: Time by States in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

United States vs Turkey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship round of 16 game between United States and Turkey will be available to watch in the United States on: Volleyball TV, the streaming platform of the FIVB.

